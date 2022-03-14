See Games Differently

10 Years On, The Journey Soundtrack Is ‘Re-Imagined’ By Its Original Composer

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: March 14, 2022 at 11:03 am -
Filed to:austin wintory
baftaflowgame musicgrammyjourneylondon symphony orchestrathatgamecompanytina guovideo game musicvideo game soundtrack
10 Years On, The Journey Soundtrack Is ‘Re-Imagined’ By Its Original Composer
Image: Angela Bermudez

What do you think of when you think about Journey? Personally, I think about crying profusely at the end.

Today marks 10 years since Journey‘s release. How time flies, right? To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the game, Austin Wintory, the original composer of the Journey soundtrack, decided to drop a “total reimagining of the score”, working with the London Symphony Orchestra and cellist Tina Guo (who also worked on the original soundtrack).

Journey feels like one of those ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ games. Released in 2012 and developed by ThatgamecompanyJourney was called ‘a game about nothing’, and that would be about right. There’s no clear-cut story, no dialogue, none of that. You simply wake up in a desert, and must go on. The game was also ‘multiplayer’, and I say that in quotes because the only kind of multiplayer was that you would surprisingly happen upon people also playing the game, honking at them, and then venturing through the land together. For a game with no straight forward story and no words, it touched a lot of hearts, and it did so not only through its simplicity, but its incredible score.

Oh my god, the music of Journey.

The soundtrack was composed by Wintory, who had previously worked on the soundtrack for Thatgamecompany’s Flow. Wintory’s work on Journey also saw him working closely with the game’s sound designer Steve Johnson in order to make the soundtrack feel directly linked to gameplay, which proved to be a game-changer. The game won multiple awards for its soundtrack, including at the BAFTA Game Awards, an Interactive Achievement Award at the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, and at the Game Audio Network Guild Awards. It was also the first ever game to be nominated for a Grammy. So yeah, you could say the music for Journey is pretty fucking incredible.

The reimagining has also shone a light on just how simplistic the original score is, with Wintory replying later in the Twitter post about the original composition.

I may be a big dummy, but I had no idea the original score wasn’t orchestral. It felt so full. And now I’m listening to the new version, and I’m crying. Thanks a lot, Austin Wintory, I’m crying.

Traveler – A Journey Symphony is available to stream/buy now, and if this wasn’t a reminder to play Journey again, maybe it’s time to play Journey again.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.