Kirby And The Forgotten Land Now Has A Free Playable Demo

Hungry for Kirby and the Forgotten Land? Absolutely starving for the boy? There’s not long to wait now, but luckily we get a little taste for the time being.

A free demo for the upcoming Kirby title has dropped on the Nintendo Switch. For those wanting to give the game a red-hot go before launch, you can grab it now from the eShop.

Better yet, it looks like playing and completing the Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo will result in rewards for the player. The demo comprises three levels from the game’s first area, and a boss. Upon completing the demo, players will receive a Present Code to unlock extra items in the full game.

The demo will also let players give the brand-spanking-new Mouth Mode a go, which I personally am frothing for. I was born ready for Mouthful Mode.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is already looking to be a sweet little treat based on early coverage of the game. Martin Robinson at Eurogamer describes it as ‘the anti-Elden Ring‘ and a ‘sunny, smiley vibe of a thing’. Let me tell you folks, when I get my filthy hands on this game, I am going straight troppo. If you see me dishevelled with a hunchback after motionless days and sleepless nights playing Kirby and the Forgotten Land, no you didn’t.

If you need a little refresher on just what to expect from Kirby and the Forgotten Land, here’s the overview trailer from Nintendo UK.

Kirby games have always taken a simple approach of being fun, light, and friend-focused. Kirby is shaped like a friend, after all. It’s only right that the Kirby games are all about friendship.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will release on the Nintendo Switch on March 25th, and a free demo is now available to download on the Nintendo eShop.