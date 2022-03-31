5 Iconic Kirby Characters That Should’ve Been In The New Game

I’ll stop talking about Kirby and the Forgotten Land eventually. Maybe.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is packed to the brim with content. It’s got a bunch of new features not seen in previous Kirby games, including Mouthful Mode, upgraded abilities, and the most obvious one being that Kirby is a fully 3D boyo now.

Alas, it feels like something is missing. No, someone missing. NO, MORE THAN ONE SOMEONE IS MISSING.

The Kirby franchise is bursting at the seams with buddies. Little friends. Sweet baby boys and girls and others. Kirby has heaps of mates, historically. This checks out because Kirby is shaped like a friend. Kirby, sadly, also has enemies. Many enemies. Recurring enemies. In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, we have our special friend Bandana Waddle Dee or, if you are like me and say things very quickly, Banana Waddle Dee. We also see the return of Kirby’s emo frenemy Meta Knight, and King Dedede on pingers.

There are a few returning friends, enemies, and frenemies. But there are a few of them missing that, in turn, I miss. I miss them so much. My poor, poor heart. To give you an idea of what I’m missing, here are some Kirby characters not featured in Kirby and the Forgotten Land that I wish were there for moral or offensive support.

Waddle Doo

The classic Kirby frenemy. Waddle Doo has appeared in the vast majority of Kirby games, and I love him. He is weird looking and strange, and he makes me smile. Waddle Doo is like Mike Wazowski but red and with less stuff going on. Kirby and the Forgotten Land has Waddle Dees, but no Waddle Doos. Is this uglyphobia? Maybe.

Nago

I love cats, so I love Nago. Nago appears as a playable friend in Kirby’s Dream Land 3 and Kirby Star Allies and is a part of Kirby’s Animal Friends squad. Nago is VERY LARGE. Almost two times the size of Kirby. If there’s anything better than a cat, it’s a big fat fucking cat. I don’t just wish Nago was in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, I wish he was in my real life.

Gooey

Gooey is a FREAK. A real weird guy. Goofy little Gooey. Sometimes I hate Gooey, and sometimes I love Gooey. I’m mixed about him. Gooey is another recurring character in the Kirby franchise and is literally a friendly off-cut from another character, antagonist Dark Matter. According to the Kirby fandom wiki, Gooey is Kirby’s best friend. Unfortunately, that is not correct, as Kirby is actually MY best friend. This is why I hate Gooey. But I also love Gooey because he is a goofball.

Karl Marx

Rick

RAT!!!!!!!!!!!!! RAT!!!!!!! RAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Rick is a rat. Well, technically he is a hamster, but I am going to call him a rat from this point on. This giant rat is another member of the Animal Friends squad in the Kirby games. He is very cute and has an adult man’s name, which is funny to me. I love this guy. I miss him so much. Rest in peace. He’s not dead, but clearly, he is dead to the Kirby franchise. At least, for now.

