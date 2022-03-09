Kirby’s Horrifying New Mouthful Mode: Every Variant We’ve Seen So Far

Yesterday, Nintendo’s official YouTube account graced us with a new trailer for the upcoming 3D open-world game, Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Sure, the trailer shows off some of the pink puffball’s new copy abilities and talks a bit about the world, but by far the most…interesting?…segment is the one showcasing all the giant inanimate objects Kirby can vore with his horrifying new mouthful mode. Here’s a full breakdown of what those objects are and the abilities he gains from nomming down on them.

Car Mouth, the mouthful mode that took the internet by storm during February’s Nintendo Direct, offers Kirby a speedy means of transportation around Forgotten Land’s dystopian environment. With his mouth and body wrapped tight around the vehicle’s upper half, he can somehow manoeuvre it to jump ramps, drift across tight corners like he was in Initial D, and commit hit-and-runs.

2 Fast 2 Poyo. (Screenshot: Nintendo)

Cone Mouth, as one might ascertain by the name alone, involves Kirby noshing on a traffic cone. The Nintendo voiceover man states that this mode allows players to “show the ground that you’ve got a point.” That point involves Kirby diving headfirst into a crack in the ground to reveal collectible goodies previously hidden in the dirt, which is a real sentence I just typed. Personally, I think this mouthful mode is a bit of a stretch even for Kirby. Cone Mouth’s ability doesn’t exactly line up with what flimsy rubber cones can do. Unless that traffic cone has Yakuza’s Goro Majima, the lunatic mafioso with a penchant for construction hidden away inside of it, I find it hard to believe that a traffic cone is durable enough to dig through the ground.

Kirby Everywhere System. (Screenshot: Nintendo)

Ring Mouth, the mouthful mode in which Kirby resembles a Golbat from Pokémon, allows Kirby to “command the wind.” As shown in the Forgotten Lands overview trailer, Kirby inhales some sort of gigantic ring which allows him to take a deep breath and blow a powerful gust of wind to move a sailboat. Hopefully that ring isn’t one of Sonic’s giant dimension-hopping rings, or the blue chilli-dog-loving hedgehog is in for a rude pink awakening.

Kirby used screech. (Screenshot: Nintendo)

The next couple of mouthful modes were revealed rapid-fire succession, so here’s my interpretation for what these other powers do.