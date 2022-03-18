Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga In Australia

After an extended delay, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is almost here.

From everything we’ve seen, this game looks massive. That scope shouldn’t be too surprising, considering that this game covers the entirety of the main Star Wars series, from The Phantom Menace to The Rise of Skywalker – from “Now this is podracing!” all the way to “Somehow, Palpatine returned”. Most importantly, you’ll be able to play as both Yaddle and Babu Frik.

While we’re still a few weeks out from first-impressions and reviews, as far game spin-offs go, the LEGO Star Wars series has been consistently good to great. It’s probably safe to say that The Skywalker Saga will most likely be another solid entry in the series.

If you’re looking to take a discounted trip to the galaxy far, far away, here’s everywhere in Australia where LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is currently on sale.

Where can you get LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for cheap?

Cheap copies for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox

If you’re looking to pick up a console copy of The Skywalker Saga, then you’re pretty spoiled for choice. There are separate copies for the PS4 and PS5 editions, while the Xbox edition will work on both the Xbox One and Series X. The game retails for $89.95, regardless of the platform.

In terms of cheapest price, City of Games is selling every edition of LEGO Star Wars for $74.95 through its eBay store. After that, The Gamesmen has the PS4, PS5 and Xbox copies of the game for $78. From there, Amazon Australia, JB Hi-Fi and Catch are all offering LEGO Star Wars for $79.

JB Hi-Fi is also offering an edition of the game that includes a steelbook case that looks like Han Solo in carbonite, which is priced at $89. EB Games has a Deluxe Edition for the PS4 as well, which will set you back $109.95.

Here’s where you can pick up LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in Australia:

eBay: $74.95 (Switch | PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

$74.95 (Switch | PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) The Gamesmen : $78 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $78 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) Amazon Australia : $79 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) | $89.95 (Switch) + free shipping

: $79 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) | $89.95 (Switch) + free shipping JB Hi-Fi : $79 (Switch | PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $79 (Switch | PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) Catch : $79 (Switch | PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $79 (Switch | PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) EB Games: $89.95 (Switch | PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

Cheap copies for PC

If you’re looking to pick up LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PC, your options are a bit narrower when compared to consoles. With a full price of $69.95, the only place you can snag it with a discount is Green Man Gaming, which has the upcoming title for $59.46.

Fanatical is offering a discount for the game’s Deluxe Edition – now $74.75, down from $83.99 – which includes DLC for seven Character Collections.

Here’s where you can pick up The Skywalker Saga on PC in Australia:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC in Australia on 5 April.