See Games Differently

Modern Video Games With Retro Box Art

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: March 21, 2022 at 12:15 pm -
Filed to:bill ted
culturecyberpunkdark fantasygothic fictionhorror fictionhuman interestinkjet printingrole playing gamesspeculative fictionsubculturestechnology internetultimate ink trashwarhammer
Modern Video Games With Retro Box Art

Ultimate Ink Trash is an artist with a very clear goal: to take some of the biggest video games of the modern age and imagine what it would look like if they had the kind of illustrated, retro vibes you’d see on the box art for consoles like the Mega Drive and TurboGrafx.

Having bought too many games of this era purely on the strength of their box art, I like all of them, though the Bill & Ted cameo in the Cyberpunk one is a particular favourite.

You can see more of Ultimate Ink Trash’s stuff at their Instagram and Twitter.

SOME OTHER RECENT FINE ART POSTS:

The Art Of Total War: Warhammer III

A particular highlight are the visual development sketches, raw explorations of some of the faction’s colour schemes and unit design specifics, that are the very heart of an art team’s work on a game like this, and which are very cool to see shared here.

The Art Of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

I have been running Fine Art for 11 years now, and in that time I have never put together bigger posts than I have for both Destiny games.

That’s a testament to not only how good they look — and from the series’ earliest “space tiger” days through to this latest expansion, it has been one of the finest examples of continuously excellent art design in all of video games — but also the rare freedom the game’s artists have been allowed in sharing so much of their work. While most publishers allow artists to share their contributions after a game is released these days, it’s rare to see this much of it.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.