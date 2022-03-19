Netflix’s Live-Action Resident Evil Series Is Coming This Summer

Netflix hasn’t shown much of its wild plans for Resident Evil yet, including the first live-action TV series based on the iconic horror video games. But it seems like we won’t have to wait much longer to see more — because the series is now only just a few more months away.

This morning Netflix confirmed that the series — simply titled Resident Evil — will hit the streamer this July, with three new posters teasing, well… not very much.

One image shows a vial of a blood sample testing positive the sinister T-Virus, the deadly disease developed by the Umbrella Corporation that created the franchise’s zombie plague and its other mutated monsters, as well as another Umbrella connection with a medicine capsule simply labelled “Joy.” The third contains no real clues at all, just a splash of blood, because hey — you can’t really do a Resident Evil series without it!

Resident Evil will be set in 2036, 14 years after an outbreak of the T-Virus caused a global apocalypse, and follows Jade Wesker, one of two daughters of the legendary Resident Evil villain Albert Wesker, who will be played by Lance Reddick in the series. As Jade is haunted by the events of her past, including the fate of her sister Ellie growing up in “New” Raccoon City — home to the zombie outbreak depicted in Resident Evil 2 and 3 in the games — and her own father’s links to Umbrella Corporation, the mysterious entity behind the T-Virus, she finds herself battling transformed monsters and wild creatures in the ruins of what’s left of human civilisation.

Resident Evil also stars Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, and Connor Gossatti alongside Reddick’s Wesker, in undisclosed roles.

Resident Evil will begin streaming on Netflix from July 14.