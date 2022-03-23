Nintendo Mobile Game Dragalia Lost Is Shutting Down

Launched in September 2018, Dragalia Lost is a mobile role-playing game set in a kingdom filled with dragons. It is Nintendo’s first totally original mobile game, and this summer, the RPG will receive its final update.

Below is the official announcement about the game’s future:

The Dragalia Lost main campaign is scheduled to reach its conclusion in July of 2022 with part two of chapter 26, the final and climactic addition to its long-running story. After the main campaign has concluded, service for the game itself will come to a close at a later date. Further details on the end-of-service schedule will be provided in a future notification. After the final set of new adventurers is added in a summon showcase scheduled for 03/31/2022 at 15:00, the game will not receive any new content updates aside from those for the main campaign and certain quests. Please note that summon showcases for existing adventurers and dragons, as well as event revivals, will continue to be made available until service has ended. The Dragalia Lost team would like to thank each and every one of our players, past and present, for your love of and support for Dragalia Lost since its launch. It is our sincere hope that you have enjoyed your experience with the game from the moment you started playing it, and we will strive to ensure that you continue to do so for as long as time allows.

The Nintendo-published Dragalia Lost is a collaboration with co-developer Cygames of Granblue Fantasy fame. When the game was initially released, Kotaku’s own Mike Fahey called it “a great-looking and great-sounding video game,” but added that it was “the same old thing.”

The game did become part of Fahey’s daily routine, but by the following summer, he had lost interest. Perhaps it held yours a bit longer.