Our Favourite Cosplay From Japan Expo 2022

Luke Plunkett

Published 33 mins ago: March 30, 2022 at 1:30 pm -
Filed to:cosplay
cosplayerscostume designcultureentertainment culturefandomhuman interestjapanese culturejapanese societyjapanese youth cultureotaku
I honestly can’t remember the last time we were able to showcase an international cosplay show here on Kotaku. It would definitely have to have been before 2020. So it’s lovely to be able to turn our attention internationally once again with this feature on Japan Expo 2022, which was held in Bangkok a few months back.

These photos and videos are thus the result of a collaboration between local photographer Nathalang (who took all the shots and footage) and our usual man-on-the-beat Mineralblu (who put the 10-minute video together). Below you’ll find a video, as well as a gallery of photos, with each cosplayer’s details watermarked on their image.

 

