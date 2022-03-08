Our Favourite Cosplay From Katsucon 2022

Like so much else over the past couple of years, the pandemic hit the cosplay scene hard, shutting down the conventions that are in so many ways the lifeblood of the community. But after getting things back on track last December with Dragon Con, I’m super pumped to now be presenting our first cosplay showcase for the year 2022.

Katsucon is one of the first major shows for the year, and as usual took place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Centre National Harbour, Maryland. Thousands of cisplayers attended over the weekend of February 18-20, and while you’ll see below that many attendees were masked for their photos (masks were compulsory for admittance), the con also had strict rules in place regarding the vaccination status of attendees as well.

Katsucon 2020 was one of the last big cons to take place before the pandemic hit, and the 2021 show was cancelled as a result, so it was great seeing everyone back at it. Below you’ll find a video and collection of photos from the con by Mineralblu, whose work you can check out here. As usual, you’ll find a cosplayer’s credits and costume information watermarked on each image.