PAX Australia 2022 Early Bird Badges Go On Sale Tomorrow

PAX Australia will release its first wave of 2022 early bird badges tomorrow, March 22nd.

The badges will be available via the official PAX Australia website, as per usual. There’ll be two varieties of passes available: the standard three-day badge and single-day badges for those who can’t make the whole weekend.

Pricing

Early bird pricing on the Three Day Badge is $170. In simple terms, this badge will get you access to the entire show across all three days.

Single-Day Badges will run you $65 each. If you can only attend for a single day, make sure you choose a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday badge and wear the right one on the day. If you turn up on Friday with a Sunday badge, you will not get into the show.

PAX Aus runs an early bird period on badge sales every year, releasing them at a lower-than-normal price. Once the early bird period is over and the show date approaches, regular pricing will kick in and the badges will become more expensive.

When do they drop?

Badges will go on sale at 12 pm AEDT. That’s 9 am in WA, 10:30 am in the NT, 11 am in QLD, and 11:30 am in SA.

Both badge types will be released in limited quantities. so if you want one, you’d better grab one.

PAX Australia will return to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre this October.