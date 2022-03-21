See Games Differently

PAX Australia 2022 Early Bird Badges Go On Sale Tomorrow

David Smith

David Smith

Published 32 mins ago: March 21, 2022 at 12:52 pm -
Filed to:melbourne
pax aus 2022pax australia 2022
PAX Australia 2022 Early Bird Badges Go On Sale Tomorrow

PAX Australia will release its first wave of 2022 early bird badges tomorrow, March 22nd.

The badges will be available via the official PAX Australia website, as per usual. There’ll be two varieties of passes available: the standard three-day badge and single-day badges for those who can’t make the whole weekend.

Pricing

Early bird pricing on the Three Day Badge is $170. In simple terms, this badge will get you access to the entire show across all three days.

Single-Day Badges will run you $65 each. If you can only attend for a single day, make sure you choose a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday badge and wear the right one on the day. If you turn up on Friday with a Sunday badge, you will not get into the show.

PAX Aus runs an early bird period on badge sales every year, releasing them at a lower-than-normal price. Once the early bird period is over and the show date approaches, regular pricing will kick in and the badges will become more expensive.

When do they drop?

Badges will go on sale at 12 pm AEDT. That’s 9 am in WA, 10:30 am in the NT, 11 am in QLD, and 11:30 am in SA.

Both badge types will be released in limited quantities. so if you want one, you’d better grab one.

PAX Australia will return to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre this October.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.