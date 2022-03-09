People Are Modding Tons Of Characters Into Sifu

Sifu has been out for just under a month and has already built a dedicated modding community.

There are the usual mechanical changes that help make the game easier or harder. An invincibility mod negates any damage to the player whatsoever. A mod that changes the speed of enemy attacks makes a frenetic game even crazier.

But what the community seems to want is to play as anyone but the game’s main character, the unnamed Martial Artist. Because the character’s story isn’t filled in beyond their desire for vengeance, it gives the community room to play in the space. And play they have. Anyone they’ve ever wanted to see engage in a martial arts free-for-all is involved. Look at this list.

Shaggy

Spider-Gwen

The Batman

Daredevil

Elsa

Yusuke Urumeshi

Spider-man

Bruce Lee

Vi

Azula

Tifa

Deadpool

Neo

Kakashi

Kratos

Ryu Hayabusa

Jotaru

Snow White

Travis Scott

The White Power Ranger

Goro Majima

Majima truly can be anywhere.

The array of characters that have their own Sifu mods after only a few weeks is astounding. Clearly, Sifu players know what they want. Some want to live out a true kung fu movie fantasy and become Bruce Lee. Others want to see Disney princesses beat the hell out of punks in a nightclub. And some are just here for the memes.

You can grab any of these mods from Sifu‘s Nexus Mods page.