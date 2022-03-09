PlayStation 5 Is Getting Its Own JoJo Game

Get ready for the most flamboyant fighting game to hit the PlayStation 5, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R.

First things first; play this and really set the mood while you read this piece:

In today’s State of Play, it was announced that JoJo and his friends, enemies, and frenemies would be making their way to the newest PlayStation console in 2022 in the form of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, a fighting game based off the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle from 2014.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R will be the fifth game from the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series to land on a PlayStation console, with the last title being JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven for the PlayStation 3 and 4 in 2015.

The trailer mentions that the game will include 50 playable characters to choose from, which is 9 more characters than the original’s line-up of 41. The description of the trailer on YouTube mentions that the characters are ‘each from different arcs’, suggesting that the new characters will probably be coming from the most recent additions to the cast in the anime. It definitely looks like a graphical step up from the original, but thankfully it also looks like they’re not straying too far from what made the original fighting game good. And it still looks fucking weird, which is exactly what we all want from a JoJo game.

According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, there will be a ‘variety of game modes’:

This title consists of All Star Battle Mode, Arcade Mode, Online Mode, Versus Mode, Practice Mode, and Gallery Mode. The main mode, All Star Battle Mode, features not only clashes between characters from the original game, but also new battles that are unique to All Star Battle R. You can play through over 100 battles with various settings and conditions. This mode also offers special cosmetic skins for characters and unique illustrations that can be enjoyed in gallery mode.

The post also clarifies how this year’s release will differ from the 2013 original:

This title is based on the All Star Battle fighting system that was released in 2013. The game design of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R reinvigorates the experience with adjustments to the fighting tempo and the addition of hit stops and jump dashes. With new audio recordings from the Part 6 anime voice actors, the full atmosphere of the animated series is realized. Both fans who have played the original All Star Battle and newcomers will be able to enjoy the experience.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5 in early Spring this year.