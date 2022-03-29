PlayStation Plus April Line-Up Has Been Leaked

Will somebody please turn the tap off properly at Sony? Their Playstation Plus titles keep leaking.

That’s right folks, the good French folk over at Dealabs have once again gotten their hands on a leak for next month’s PlayStation Plus games. Dealabs have been fairly reliable when it comes to leaking PlayStation Plus titles, like all leaks, we don’t know until we know. So, for the time being, these are the titles allegedly making their way to PlayStation Plus next month.

So what games are (allegedly) hitting the PlayStation Plus library in April? Let’s have a look.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PS5/PS4)

Oh cool, another PlayStation 5 game! Hood: Outlaws & Legends is a third-person multiplayer action title developed by Sheffield-based studio Sumo Newcastle. According to Metacritic, it received mixed to average reviews upon release. It is a game Kotaku‘s Ari Notis once described as ‘fine’. I guess it’s alright if you’re looking for something to play with friends, considering it is multiplayer only.

SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated (PS4)

Here’s a surprisingly well-loved game, despite most licensed games being considered putrid messes. SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is a 3D platformer based on the television show of the same name, and developed by THQ Nordic. This version is a remake of the 2003 game and includes a multiplayer mode as well as cut content from the original game. Kotaku‘s Mike Fahey has described it as ‘an excellent remake of the cult classic’, noting its ‘gorgeous graphical upgrade and remastered soundtrack’, and I’d describe it as an absolutely splendid platformer for the whole family.

Slay The Spire (PS4)

And now for a game I know many people can’t seem to get enough of. Slay the Spire is a roguelike deck-building game developed by US-based studio MegaCrit back in 2019. I can’t stress this enough, people really fuck with this game. I know folks with thousands of hours in Slay the Spire. The game has been notably well received by critics and audiences since its release, was nominated for multiple awards after its release, and is considered to be the game that rejuvenated interest in the development of roguelike deck-building games.

What a list, right? These are three completely different games, it’s almost funny seeing them all together. For the time being, it is still not 100% confirmed that these three titles will definitely be available on PlayStation Plus next month. However, Dealabs hasn’t been wrong yet, so it’s looking pretty good.