Where To Buy Or Preorder A PS5 Console In Australia

Seriously, where the f*** can you buy a PS5 in Australia? And when will more be available? We asked all the retailers so you don’t have to.

Update 14/1: Updated with new information on Amazon.

Amazon Australia: PS5 Stock

Update 7/3: The PlayStation 5 disc version is currently out of stock over at Amazon Australia. The Digital PS5 edition is also still out of stock. We’re keeping an eye out and let you know if anything changes.

Sony Store Australia: PS5 Stock

Update 7/3: The Sony Store is currently out of stock on both the PlayStation 5 and Digital Edition. Drops on the Sony store are very infrequent, and typically sell out within literal minutes. Keep an eye on this page for future drops.

Target Australia: PS5 Stock

Update: 7/3: Target is currently out of stock on both PlayStation 5 models. Target, like other department stores, tends to only get stock in very small amounts and it sells out quickly. The official Target store page states it expects a new drop in the near future. You can buy some controllers in the meantime

Big W: PS5 Stock

Update 7/3: BIG W’s currently out of stock as well – surprise surprise – but we’ll keep you posted when more PS5s become available. You can find the store page right over here.

EB Games: PS5 Stock

Update 7/3: EB Games is currently taking in-store pre-orders for both PS5 consoles, both by itself and in bundle packages with accessories, headsets and Gran Turismo 7. A listing isn’t available at the moment for either the standard console or the PS5 Digital Edition, but don’t get too excited.

If you’ve got $200 to throw down on a deposit, you can preorder a console from EB here.

JB Hi-Fi: PS5 Stock

Update 7/3: With online orders still not available, your best shot with JB is to call up your local store and ask if you can be added to a pre-order list. Kotaku Australia readers have had success with that in the past; you can find all the phone numbers you need via the JB Store Finder page.

Good luck!

Vodafone

Following in Telstra’s steps, Vodafone announced they’re offering the disc version and Digital consoles through their Customer Care channel.

Vodafone’s page is taking registrations for people who want to add a PlayStation 5 to their existing Vodafone services. You need at least two eligible postpaid mobile, NBN or tablet services with Vodafone to qualify. There’s no saving (or gouging) on the price of the full-size console or the Digital edition, and you can choose to pay it off over 12, 24 or 36 months. It’ll cost $20.83/month on top of whatever you’re already paying Vodafone to get the disc based PS5, and $16.67/month for the Digital Edition. You’ll have to call up 1300 728 637 to confirm eligibility and place an order, but there’s no guarantee right now on stock.

The Good Guys: PS5 Stock

Update 7/3: All out, unfortunately, but hopefully with other retailers getting supply The Good Guys will be able to re-open orders soon. Keep an eye on the store page here for when drops do come through.

The Gamesmen: PS5 Stock

Update: 7/3: The Gamesmen’s stock is all gone, and no word on when the next shipment will drop. You can drop your details in over on their deals page for stock updates.

Harvey Norman / Domayne: PS5 Stock

Update 7/3: Harvey Norman’s stock is gone for now, and there’s no word on when it’ll be back. Keep an eye on Harvey’s stock page right over here.

Kogan

Update 7/3: There’s currently no stock at Kogan, and no PS5 landing page. Plenty of PS5 games, though.