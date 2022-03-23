See Games Differently

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Delayed To 2023 [Update]

Published 32 mins ago: March 24, 2022 at 9:10 am -
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Delayed To 2023 [Update]
Image: Rocksteady Games

Original: February 3rd, 2022, 9:20AM AEDT

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the long-awaited next game from Batman:Arkham franchise developer Rocksteady Games, which released its last major title all the way back in 2015.

In saying that, that’s not actually that long considering big AAA games that are actually worth playing tend to take a while to develop. The game, originally announced in 2020, has been described as Arkham meets Borderlands, with the single-player Batman-focused gameplay being replaced with a four-player co-op experience packed to the brim with edgy banter.

Unfortunately, if you’ve been pumping yourself up to play characters like Bozo The Evil Clown and Grumple The Worst, you might be waiting a little bit longer. According to a report from Bloomberg, sources close to the developer have stated that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been quietly delayed to 2023. The news comes after multiple games from Warner Media have been subject to delays, with games based on Harry Potter, Batman, and Star Wars originally planned for 2021 releases but ultimately being pushed back to this year.

Confusingly, there is Batman game coming out this year in Gotham Knights and yet it has no relation to the Arkham series. I say confusingly as the name is a little too close to Rocksteady’s last Batman title. Despite this minor confusion, that game is set to release this year after Warner Bros Montreal stated that the team needed more time to work on the game. I’m a believer that developers should take as long as they need to make a good game, as a fully finished game that came out later than expected is better than a half-finished mess that came out earlier to please the masses. Hopefully, this will be the case for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Currently, there has been no official announcement from Warner Media that the game has been delayed until next year, so we’re still technically in the speculation era. If the past Arkham games are anything to go by in terms of quality, taking the extra time to make Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League would probably end up making it more worthwhile. On the other hand, maybe they could go down the path of the Suicide Squad films and make a horrible game first and then a better one later.

Update: March 24th, 2022, 9:10AM AEDT

As of 1:00AM this morning, Sefton Hill, creative director and co-founder of Rocksteady Games, confirmed on his official Twitter account that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League would be delayed to Spring 2023 (which is Autumn 2023 for us, because Australia is Opposite Land).

This confirmation means that we’ll be waiting until the first half of next year to play the new DC game, which is fine! Good things can take time. So can bad things, but we’ll just have to wait and see which one it’s going to be.

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

  • Things are not looking good at WB. Lego Star wars having a tumultuous development and getting delayed by two years, Hogwarts Legacy rumoured to be pushed to next year and now this. Sounds like some serious management issues.
    What do they even have slated for this year besides Lego Star wars?

