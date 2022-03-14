AMD’s Fantastic 5000 Series CPUs Are Even More Affordable Right Now

Back in January, we covered price drops across AMD’s 5000 Series of CPUs. At the time, those were pretty solid deals, which included the Ryzen 5 5600X for $399 and the Ryzen 9 5900X for $739.

Since then, those discounts have gotten even bigger, moving the cost of these AMD CPUs from “pretty affordable” to some of the lowest sale prices we’ve ever seen.

Here are the AMD’s 5000 series CPUs that are currently on sale:

AMD has always promised quality combined with affordability with its Ryzen range. Those are some great savings across the board, especially for the processing power you’ll be getting. Released back in November 2020, any of these CPUs are a solid investment if you’re building a gaming rig from scratch, or your current CPU is starting to show its age.

If you’re on a strict budget then grabbing either the Ryzen 5 5600X for a hair over $300 or saving almost $150 off the 7 5800X will definitely work in your favour.

Are AMD’s 5000 series worth picking up?

In Kotaku Australia’s comparison and review of AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series, here’s what we had to say:

For users that have been holding off on an older Intel platform (like 7700K or 8700K-esque chips) or you’ve been sitting on the first-gen Ryzen CPUs for a while, now is definitely a good time to buy in. AMD hasn’t just finally come to the party with more core counts, price and power efficiency — now their architecture is genuinely starting to kick some arse.

Buying new computer parts can be a bit of a waiting game sometimes. While you’re willing to make certain compromises when building or upgrading your rig, there’s always that one specific piece that you’re deadset on having. Unfortunately, that single must-have piece usually comes with a chunky price tag.

While you can just bite the bullet and pay full price, there’s always the chance that the moment you do this is the moment that part goes on sale. If you’ve been hanging out for a good deal on an AMD CPU, this is a great opportunity to pick one up.

If AMD is a brand that prides itself on value, you can’t really do that much better with these prices for the performance you’ll get.

