See Games Differently

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Changes Subtitle To ‘Heart Of Chornobyl’ Due To War In Ukraine

Ari Notis

Published 1 hour ago: March 17, 2022 at 8:15 am -
Filed to:cd projekt red
chernobylchornobylcreative worksfirst person shootersgamesgsc game worldhorror video gamesrusso ukrainian warsonystalkervideo gamesvideo games in ukrainewar conflictwindows games
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Changes Subtitle To ‘Heart Of Chornobyl’ Due To War In Ukraine
Screenshot: GSC Game World

The forthcoming first-person shooter S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will no longer feature the subtitle “Heart of Chernobyl.” It’s now officially subtitled S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, a representative for Ukrainian developer GSC Game World confirmed to Kotaku.

GSC Game World updated the first-person shooter’s Steam listing earlier this week to reflect the revised name, and will soon roll out similar updates for its listing on the Xbox store. (S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has only been confirmed for release on PC and Xbox Series X/S.) These changes, the representative said, are meant to reflect the “proper Ukrainian writing” of “Chornobyl” and are “consequences of the Russian invasion” of Ukraine.

On February 24, in an unprecedented act of aggression, Russia invaded Ukraine, targeting major cities — including Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Kyiv, where GSC Game World is based — with a series of military attacks. The conflict, which is still ongoing, has resulted in more than 1,500 civilian casualties and three million refugees, according to stats from the Council on Foreign Relations.

Read More: Ukraine Game Developers Respond To Russian Invasion

“As of today, the Russian Federation has officially declared war on Ukraine,” GSC Game World wrote in a statement at the time. “Our country woke up with the sounds of explosions and weapons fire, but is ready to defend its freedom and independence, for it remains strong and ready for anything. … Ukraine will persevere. As it always does.”

GSC Game World confirmed to Kotaku that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will not be sold in Russia or its ally Belarus, following similar moves from major publishers like Sony and CD Projekt Red. Earlier this month, the indie game storefront itch.io assembled a $US10 ($14) charity bundle featuring more than 900 games, soundtracks, and books, with all proceeds going to humanitarian organisations offering assistance to people in Ukraine.

 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.