Sadako From The Ring Is Now A YouTuber

Wonder what everyone’s favourite vengeful spirit is up to? When not climbing out of televisions and appearing in Dead by Daylight, she’s making YouTube clips. That’s right, Sadako is now a YouTuber.

Sadako’s channel, 貞子の井戸暮らし or Sadako’s Life In A Well, launched on March 5, with 3/5 being a Japanese wordplay on her name. This is not a fan account, but an official channel!

Sadako gives a tour of her room, showing off her cathorode-ray TV and the well where she sleeps.

Her debut video is as awkward as any newly minted YouTuber’s. Her video is peppered with cheesy music and sound effects, à la popular Japanese YouTuber Hikakin. She’s not quite at ease just yet, and still appears much more relaxed when scaring the bejesus out of people. That will come with time.

(Even though these clips are supposed to be jokey and silly, I’m still slightly terrified and unsettled by them!)

In her follow-up clip, she answers one hundred questions so that fans can get to know her a little better. She’s much more than just a nightmare-inducing spirit! Things she revealed include that her favourite book is Ringu, but her favourite movie is Ghostbusters and her favourite manga is Jujutsu Kaisen. Of course, she also said she spends a lot of time brushing her hair.

Sadako is also uploading some of her favourite memories, such as the time she threw out the first pitch at a baseball game. She’s got quite an arm and excellent aim. I wonder if she’ll upload a clip showing the time she worked at a Japanese fast food restaurant. Ah, memories.

As a YouTuber, Sadako plans to play video games, eat food, sing, and more. If she gets enough subscribers, she even hopes to do the inevitable collab with Hikakin. Maybe they can see who has the cheesier music and sound effects? Now that would be terrifying.