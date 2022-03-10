It Never Hurts To Have A Back-Up Back-Up, So Grab A Discounted Samsung SSD While You Can

A portable Solid-State Drive, also known as an SSD, is one of those things you always need in your arsenal, since you never know you’re going to need to do a quick file transfer.

Maybe you’ve finally gotten your paws on a PS5 and you need to send all your games across from your PS4. Or perhaps you’ve traded up your laptop, so you have to transfer over your old documents and photos before you bin it.

While the Cloud is pretty good, it never hurts to have a “back-up back-up”, if you know what we mean. If you get cut off from your Wi-Fi connection, then you know you’ll still have access to all of those crucial files that you need to get through your task, whether it’s a uni assignment or work presentation. The only catch is that an SSD can be quite expensive, depending on how much storage you need.

While you could grab yourself a HDD for just as much space but at a cheaper price, its mechanical nature means that it will wear down over time. If you’re frequently moving a lot of files on and off your drive, that’s something for you to factor in. Mechanical HDDs are also much slower than SSDs when it comes to reading and writing speeds.

If you’re looking to nab yourself a new SSD, here’s where you can score a nice discount on Samsung’s speedy range.

What Samsung SSDs are currently on sale?

The Samsung T7 portable SSD (1TB) is currently going for $149 over at Bing Lee. That’s a pretty decent price, considering that other Australian electronic retailers, like JB Hi-FI, Officeworks and The Good Guys, sell this portable SSD for up to $229.

However, if you need something beefier, then you should go with the 2TB version, which is on sale for $369.13, down from $449.

If you are buying an SSD with the specific purpose of moving your PS4 and PS5 games around, this Samsung SSD is a pretty solid option. The Samsung T7 SSD has read and write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, all wrapped up in a slim aluminium package.

Even from a non-gaming perspective, this portable drive is a great option if your day-to-day life involves moving around a fair few photos and videos with chunky file sizes. You can also snag the 500GB capacity T7 for $109, down from $149.

The Touch versions of the Samsung T7 SSDs are also on sale. These portable SSDs offer the same read and write speeds as the standard Samsung T7, but they also include fingerprint recognition for an extra layer of security.

You can grab a Samsung T7 Touch SSD with 1TB worth of storage for $228.16 (usually retails for around $279), a 2TB capacity drive for $399.08 (usually retails for up to $549) and a 500GB drive for $139 (usually retails for around $179).