It Never Hurts To Have A Back-Up Back-Up, So Grab A Discounted Samsung SSD While You Can

Chris Neill

Published 11 mins ago: March 10, 2022 at 3:40 pm -
Image: iStock/slexp880
A portable Solid-State Drive, also known as an SSD, is one of those things you always need in your arsenal, since you never know you’re going to need to do a quick file transfer.

Maybe you’ve finally gotten your paws on a PS5 and you need to send all your games across from your PS4. Or perhaps you’ve traded up your laptop, so you have to transfer over your old documents and photos before you bin it.

While the Cloud is pretty good, it never hurts to have a “back-up back-up”, if you know what we mean. If you get cut off from your Wi-Fi connection, then you know you’ll still have access to all of those crucial files that you need to get through your task, whether it’s a uni assignment or work presentation. The only catch is that an SSD can be quite expensive, depending on how much storage you need.

While you could grab yourself a HDD for just as much space but at a cheaper price, its mechanical nature means that it will wear down over time. If you’re frequently moving a lot of files on and off your drive, that’s something for you to factor in. Mechanical HDDs are also much slower than SSDs when it comes to reading and writing speeds.

If you’re looking to nab yourself a new SSD, here’s where you can score a nice discount on Samsung’s speedy range.

What Samsung SSDs are currently on sale?

samsung ssd drive
Image: Samsung

The Samsung T7 portable SSD (1TB) is currently going for $149 over at Bing Lee. That’s a pretty decent price, considering that other Australian electronic retailers, like JB Hi-FI, Officeworks and The Good Guys, sell this portable SSD for up to $229.

However, if you need something beefier, then you should go with the 2TB version, which is on sale for $369.13, down from $449.

If you are buying an SSD with the specific purpose of moving your PS4 and PS5 games around, this Samsung SSD is a pretty solid option. The Samsung T7 SSD has read and write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, all wrapped up in a slim aluminium package.

Even from a non-gaming perspective, this portable drive is a great option if your day-to-day life involves moving around a fair few photos and videos with chunky file sizes. You can also snag the 500GB capacity T7 for $109, down from $149.

The Touch versions of the Samsung T7 SSDs are also on sale. These portable SSDs offer the same read and write speeds as the standard Samsung T7, but they also include fingerprint recognition for an extra layer of security.

You can grab a Samsung T7 Touch SSD with 1TB worth of storage for $228.16 (usually retails for around $279), a 2TB capacity drive for $399.08 (usually retails for up to $549) and a 500GB drive for $139 (usually retails for around $179).

Chris Neill

Chris is an E-Commerce Editor who works across Pedestrian Group’s many titles. He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

  • I’m really struggling to see why one might waste more than three times as much cash on a removable SSD when it’s bandwidth limited by the cable connection, is never going to be more than occasional storage, and there is literally zero chance that a SSD will experience anything like the number of read/write cycles as might give it an edge over a traditional HDD for reliability. I mean, seriously, you’d have to be torrenting directly from the drive to make R/W cycles an issue.

    • 1. These are about 5 times faster transfer speeds than a HDD (100 ish mb/s vs 500 ish)
      2. These are way smaller and lighter than a portable HDD.
      3. These are much more durable, drop this out of your bag it wont matter – drop a hdd a couple of times and see how that works for ya.
      4. It’s not bandwidth limited by the cable connection, the drive inside these are actually a mSATA drive so the bandwidth limitations are internal SATA based limitations, not USB 3.1 limitations – USB 3.1 can go much faster than the SATA speeds.
      5. Why do you assume its only used for occasional storage? There are many use cases here it would be permanantly plugged in – like for insance for use with a mini PC or laptop that doesn’t have room for internal storage, or as a game drive on a Xbox or PlayStation.
      6. I torrent direct to one of these on my NUC media centre mini PC. I used to use a portable hdd but it kept getting read issues. I also use one on my Xbox for games.

    • You can grab yourself a 4TB external portable HDD for about $120-140. That will transfer at about 250-500 Mbps. Considering you can’t run PS5 or XSX/S games from external HDD/SSD anyway, it would probably better to go with larger capacity so you can keep your entire collection on the HDD and not have to re-download. An SSD will just shave a bit off time off the transfer to the internal SSD.

      • not sure where you are getting your facts from… there is not a chance a 4TB mechanical drive will write at 250-500mb/s

        sequential write speed of a 7200RPM SATA3 HDD will cap it with a technical limitation of 80-160mb/s.

        and considering sequential writes are neigh impossible to sustain, is why the realistic max write speed of a mechanical drive is closer to 60-80mb/s.

        If you are lucky.

        with a portable SSD, you are literally talking a mere few secoinds per gigabyte. technically, with a Samsung T7, 1000mb/s is achievable.

    • to add to matt1234’s long list, you cant consider everyones use case scenario.

      I do a lot of 4k video editing, and regularly transfer 100gb folders between my desktop and laptop for editing on the go.

      takes me between 5~ mins, compared to about 40 minutes on a mechanical drive.

