See Games Differently

ScribbleTaku 2

4
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: March 4, 2022 at 4:18 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hello friends! Hope you’ve had a lovely week.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was probably the most obvious one, meaning I was more than excited to see all the great responses that people would have. The correct answer was definitely Elden Ring, which I plan to play and fucking suck at this weekend. However, I am truly quite excited to play the gruelling fantasy game where you get dunked on for having no bitches.

What’s wrong? No maidens? (Image: FromSoftware)

Big shouts out to astrogirl for getting it spot on, but big ups to the great alternative names provided by the rest of you in the comments. I think FromSoftware made a wretched mistake not calling the game Honey, I Turned Grandma Into a Bracelet.

This next one is realistically quite sad when you think about it, yet is loved by many. What game is this?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.