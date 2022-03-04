ScribbleTaku 2

Hello friends! Hope you’ve had a lovely week.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was probably the most obvious one, meaning I was more than excited to see all the great responses that people would have. The correct answer was definitely Elden Ring, which I plan to play and fucking suck at this weekend. However, I am truly quite excited to play the gruelling fantasy game where you get dunked on for having no bitches.

Big shouts out to astrogirl for getting it spot on, but big ups to the great alternative names provided by the rest of you in the comments. I think FromSoftware made a wretched mistake not calling the game Honey, I Turned Grandma Into a Bracelet.

This next one is realistically quite sad when you think about it, yet is loved by many. What game is this?