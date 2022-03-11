ScribbleTaku 2

Howdy folks! I’m back for another round of ScribbleTaku 2.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was, of course, the Nintendo brawler Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In it, we see a race car driver punch a rat, a plumber beat the shit out of his brother plumber, and a teenager pull a gun on some pink freak that loves to sing. All in all, it’s a perfect game loved by many.

The winner of last week’s ScribbleTaku was xzacutor, shouts out! Of course, I’m always a big fan of all of your guesses, especially when they are wrong.

What’s the ScribbleTaku this week then? Take a guess!