ScribbleTaku 2

3
Published 1 hour ago: March 11, 2022 at 3:00 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Howdy folks! I’m back for another round of ScribbleTaku 2.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was, of course, the Nintendo brawler Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In it, we see a race car driver punch a rat, a plumber beat the shit out of his brother plumber, and a teenager pull a gun on some pink freak that loves to sing. All in all, it’s a perfect game loved by many.

Gif: Nintendo

The winner of last week’s ScribbleTaku was xzacutor, shouts out! Of course, I’m always a big fan of all of your guesses, especially when they are wrong.

What’s the ScribbleTaku this week then? Take a guess!

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

