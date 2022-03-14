See The Hogwarts Legacy State Of Play In Australian Times

Need to know when the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play kicks off in Australian times? Look no further.

The new PlayStation State of Play has been announced, the focus this time on Hogwarts Legacy. The game is an open-world RPG set in the Harry Potter universe. It’s being developed by Avalanche Software and published by WB Games under its Portkey Games imprint. This will be the first major look at the game since it was first announced in 2020.

Avalanche Software is known for its library of licensed games including Disney Infinity. They are, of course, not to be confused with Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios. Though they share a studio name, they are unrelated.

According to a post on the official PlayStation Blog, the stream will run for around 20 minutes. 14 of these minutes will be dedicated to new gameplay. The remaining six include chats and statements from the team at Avalanche.

Where can I see the stream?

You’ll be able to catch the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play on the official PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels. We’ve included an embed of the English stream below so you can just hit play when the time comes. Sony also has an English subtitled version, if you’d prefer that.

When does the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play start in Australian times?

Got you covered. The show itself will begin on Friday, March 18th. You’ll be able to catch the show via the same links when they become VODs. This usually occurs around 30 minutes after the livestream has concluded. See below for Hogwarts Legacy State of Play Australian start times:

WA

5:00 am AWST

NT

6:30 am ACST

QLD

7:00 am AEST

SA

7:30 am ACDT

ACT, NSW, VIC, TAS

8:00 am AEDT

NZ

10:00 am NZDT

And there you go! All the Australian times for the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play! What are you keen to see? Are you interested in playing the game? Can JK Rowling shut her TERFy mouth for five minutes and let Avalanche talk about its game? Find out on Friday.