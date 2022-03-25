Snacktaku: Grab A Pint Of Ben & Jerry’s For $1 Today

Friday arvo Snacktaku? Don’t mind if we do.

Super fast alert for those of you with a sweet tooth: tonight only (that’s Friday 25/3/22) you can grab a pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream for $1 and have it brought to your door.

If you were planning on spending the night on the couch with Elden Ring, you’re going to need some comfort food, right? One can only be thrashed by Godfrey so many times before they need to calm down with some ice cream.

To get $1 B&J’s, you’ll need to grab the SEND app on your mobile device. SEND is a rapid grocery delivery service like Milkrun or Aircart. If you’re new to the service, you’ll get free delivery on your first three orders. Log in or sign up, pick your favourite flavour, and you’re on your way. One per customer, don’t get greedy.

The offer will be in effect between 3 pm and 10 pm AEDT. You’ll want to get in quick — SEND says the offer will only stay live while stocks last.