State Of Play Reminds Us That Ghostwire: Tokyo Is Out Soon

Published 1 hour ago: March 10, 2022 at 2:30 pm -
State Of Play Reminds Us That Ghostwire: Tokyo Is Out Soon
Image: Bethesda Softworks

Today’s PlayStation State of Play showcase dropped an ‘official launch trailer’ for upcoming Tango Gameworks title Ghostwire: Tokyo.

The video provides a fully in-engine look at the game, which of course looks sick. First of all, the Yokai look dope. The use of elemental powers through Ethereal Weaving looks like it’s going to be a killer way to mess up some nasty ghosties.

The thing is, this trailer feels more like a friendly reminder than anything else. Bethesda dropped a very chunky 20-minute showcase in February of what the gameplay is going to look like, and when you post something like that, a 2-minute video feels very small potatoes.

That said, it did its job. Thank you, PlayStation, for the reminder that Ghostwire: Tokyo is coming out and that the more of it I see, the more I like it. Not just that though, it also reminded me that Ghostwire: Tokyo is coming out on the same day as another game I’m very excited for: Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

So if they’re both coming out on March 25th, it makes sense that Kirby is featured in Ghostwire, right? They’re very similar games when you think about it.

Image: Bethesda Softworks / Kotaku Australia

The game is set in a forgotten world filled to the brim with monsters. You must take advantage of wild powers in order to defeat said monsters. The end goal is to save the day and figure out what the heck there are all these ghosts everywhere. Am I describing Ghostwire: Tokyo or Kirby and the Forgotten Land? It is impossible to say.

Image: Bethesda Softworks / Kotaku Australia

This also isn’t the first time that Bethesda and Nintendo have had a big release on the same day, with the 2020 release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and DOOM Eternal giving rise to the internet’s obsession with Isabelle and Doomguy being besties.

Seriously though, I feel torn that these two are coming out on the same day. Both cater to my interests in very different ways. However, there’s a LOT coming out in March and I’ve only got so many hours in the day.

Ghostwire: Tokyo comes out on March 25th, 2022 for the PlayStation 5, or March 22nd if you preorder the Digital Deluxe Edition.

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

