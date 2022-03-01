Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin In Australia

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Final Fantasy series, and to celebrate the occasion Square Enix will be releasing an alternate retelling of the original Final Fantasy game, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

In Stranger of Paradise, you play Jack Garland, a man with a normcore fashion taste who loves to rock out to some Limp Bizkit and is looking to destroy a powerful being known as Chaos.

After a botched demo launch back in June, Stranger of Paradise is set to release on March 18. The title was developed by Team Ninja, which explains why the gameplay we’ve seen so far looks like a mashup between the studio’s Nioh games with Final Fantasy.

This Nioh-inspired gameplay seems like an interesting take on the traditional Final Fantasy formula, pushing the game towards a more action RPG focus with what is being described as having the series’ “cruellest and most dynamic battles”. Does that mean we’ll get a series of hot takes calling it the “Dark Souls of Final Fantasy games”? Probably!

One can only hope there’ll be more classic nu-metal and butt-rock needle drops throughout the game. Only time will tell. Until then, here’s where you can pick up a copy of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin for cheap.

Where can you get a cheap copy of Stranger of Paradise in Australia?

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be available on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, with a full price tag of $99.95. There are separate releases for the PS4 and PS5 editions of the game, while an Xbox copy will work for both the Xbox One and Series X.

If you’re looking to grab a copy of Stranger of Paradise for PC, the title is an Epic Games Store exclusive with an $89.95 price tag.

In terms of cheapest price, Amazon Australia is selling both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game for $74.90 each. The next cheapest price for these consoles is $88 from The Gamesmen, which is a considerable gap.

The Gamesmen also have the cheapest price for the Xbox edition of Stranger of Paradise at $88. Amazon Australia is offering the Xbox edition for $89, but with the added bonus of free shipping.

Here’s where you can pick up Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin in Australia:

Amazon Australia : $74.90 (PS4 | PS5), $89 (Xbox) + free shipping

: $74.90 (PS4 | PS5), $89 (Xbox) + free shipping The Gamesmen : $88 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $88 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) JB Hi-Fi : $89 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $89 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) Epic Game Store : $89.95 (PC)

: $89.95 (PC) eBay : $94.95 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

: $94.95 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox) EB Games: $99.95 (PS4 | PS5 | Xbox)

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be available on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S from March 18 in Australia.