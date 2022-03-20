See Games Differently

Sunday Comics: Grandpa

Zack Zwiezen

Published 1 hour ago: March 21, 2022 at 1:45 am -
Filed to:alex di stasi
Sunday Comics: Grandpa
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Image: See BelowImage: See Below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published March 17. Read more of Corpse Run.

Image: See BelowImage: See Below

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published March 14. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image: See BelowImage: See Below

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published March 14. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Image: See BelowImage: See Below

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published March 14. Read more of Double XP.

Image: See BelowImage: See Below

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published March 17. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

