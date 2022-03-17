Tentacular, A Game Where You Play A Teenage Sea Monster, Is Coming Out This Month

Get ready to slap those giant wet arms around as we’ll soon have Tentacular coming our way.

The loveable psychos over at Devolver Digital announced today that their upcoming VR title Tentacular will be releasing on Meta Quest (formerly known as the Oculus Quest) and SteamVR consoles on March 24th, the day before Ghostwire: Tokyo and Kirby and the Forgotten Land. God help me.

This announcement came with a new trailer for the game, showcasing what you, a giant tentacled sea monster, will be doing with your time. You can check out the video below.

Tentacular looks like a wild ride. According to a press release about the game, the beast you control has been raised among the humans living on the island of La Kalma, and you are tasked with helping your human friends in their day-to-day lives. In the meantime, you will also be aiding in research around a powerful new energy source.

In that sense, it’s quite different to the standard VR big monster game. Instead of fucking shit up and going absolutely bonkers on some innocent civilians, you have to help them in Tentacular. You are a nice Cthulhu, rather than a nasty Cthulhu. Sometimes, it’s nice to be nice. Of course, you can shift into silly guy mode and throw some stuff around. However, these little flesh fellas raised you since you were just a baby monster, so the least you can do is help them out. Plus, according to the game, you’re only 16 years old, so you should probably respect your elders. Or begin your emo phase and start calling your mum a ‘stupid bitch’. The former is preferred, but the latter is a formative experience.

The game is being developed by the folks over at German-based studio Firepunchd Games, headed by Simon Cubasch. Their previous titles include Killscreen, Chicken Jump, Ridiculous Glitching, and Cool Cubes. From the looks of it, Tentacular will be their first full foray into VR but based on what we’re seeing here, it’s looking to be an absolute delight.

Tentacular will be available on Meta Quest and SteamVR consoles from March 24th.