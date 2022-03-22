In Case You Needed a Reminder, a Tesla Cannot Fly

Man, flying cars are such a nifty idea – they could theoretically cut down on congestion and get you from point A to point B quicker.

But we’re not there yet, as a Tesla driver recently discovered when he tried to fly the electric car by driving it really fast up a hill.

Yall ever seen a Tesla fly? pic.twitter.com/nT6XThgDt3 — Chazzy (@chazzydawgg) March 20, 2022

In the video, we can see a Tesla Model S being absolutely sent up a hill in what looks to be a suburban U.S. neighbourhood.

If you’re trying to determine if that’s a Model S or a Model 3 Tesla flying in the video, I’m pretty sure it’s a Model S considering the front lights and the length of the vehicle. The Model S features different headlights (matching those in the video) and a longer vehicle length. The video was snapped by Twitter and YouTube user @chazzydawgg, who has a knack for photographing Lamborghinis and Mclarens.

None of those other car snaps, however, featured a driver flooring it like the aforementioned Tesla Model S, a car with a top speed of 276 km/h and a starting price of $147,990 in Australia. None of them can fly, either.

This video makes the car lover in me wince and cringe hard. After jumping as soon as it made it over the hill, the car slammed down on the road and got shredded – parts of it flew off in all directions, the car airbags were activated and hazard lights were turned on instantly. The bonnet also hitched all the way open.

If you want another perspective, here’s some dashcam footage.

Thankfully, everyone was okay. The Tesla, however? Well, it’s pretty safe to say that it won’t be flying again.

In case you’re unaware, Teslas are currently going through a supply shortage. In Australia, it takes months to get a new Tesla, with it often being quicker and more expensive to buy a second-hand Model 3.

Although I see this video and I’m instantly like “What a stupid waste of a good car that’ll likely be scrapped”, at least the meme content was good*.

“Yup that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation.” pic.twitter.com/ga6dIpvNCp — 8k Memes (@Ultra8kMemes) March 20, 2022

Here is the best I could do pic.twitter.com/6BXmD7grtk — unkemp7 (@unkemp7) March 20, 2022

pic.twitter.com/FYQVAtpjOf — The Man Who Ate JFK's Brain (@EddieMcstriplin) March 20, 2022

Please do not try to take your Tesla flying, it will (at best) not work and will (at worst) be a waste of tens of thousands of dollars. We already saw a Tesla Model 3 attempt to fly in February and that went about as well as you can imagine.

Do NOT try this at home.