That Is A Very Big Ship, Sir

Jamison Cunningham is a 3D artist based in the US.

He, like I, has a love of very big and impractical warships that have too many guns and cost too much to build, but which nevertheless are exactly the kind of things you want to dream up when presented with a blank canvas and thoughts on “what looks cool as shit”.

You can see more of Jaminson’s stuff at their ArtStation page.