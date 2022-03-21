The Batman’s Riddler, Paul Dano, Will Write Riddler: Year One Comic

The Batman and his Rogues’ Gallery are staying booked and busy with the film’s massive box office success. But here’s a resumé addition you might not have anticipated: DC Comics has announced that the Riddler himself, Paul Dano, has signed on to write a limited series about Edward Nashton’s journey from discarded Gotham orphan to Batman’s nemesis.

This news follows the announcement that Colin Farrell’s The Penguin series has been given a series order on HBO Max and that The Batman will be hitting the streaming service in April. It’s a good time to be a Bat-fan!

Riddler: Year One, a six-issue bi-monthly limited series, is set to launch October 2022. Joining Dano is European artist Stevan Subic, who recently announced he joined DC Comics on Twitter.

While character origins continue to be skipped on the big screen, we’re excited to be getting Dano’s take on Nashton’s rise in comic book form. If it will essentially be an expanded adaptation utilising the backstory that Matt Reeves and Dano made for their creepy serial killer vigilante remains to be seen. That approach would make the most sense, as the actor has said he may have gotten in too deep with research for the character.

The official synopsis from DC reveals that “this series explores the background of how accountant Edward Nashton went from a simple Gotham City nobody to becoming Batman’s nemesis, setting them on a collision course in the blockbuster feature film.” Even if the comic book series is just based on things Dano and Reeves want to expand on, to help fill us in on the mechanics of the Riddler’s mind, to be able see a glimpse of what is usually an actor’s private work to create a role shared like this is really cool.

Now, where’s our Selina Kyle series confirmation?