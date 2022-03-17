See Games Differently

The Mario Bros Have Earned A Beach Holiday

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: March 17, 2022 at 12:30 pm -
I know Mario games have involved the beach before, but those times — Mario Sunshine especially — were about work, or quests, and quests are work. This series of illustrations by Léo Chérel instead imagines what it would be like if the brothers (and friends) were all able to take a proper, well-deserved vacation.

You know how in Japanese games like Persona the crew always manage to sneak in a mid-adventure holiday, everyone gets their swimsuits on, heads to the beach and has some slapstick fun? Yeah, imagine that, just with Bowser looking very nervous about salt water.

Chérel is an artist from France who makes comics, illustrates and also does storyboard and concept work as well. You can see more of Chérel’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

