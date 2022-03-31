The Old Nintendo Headquarters Hotel Looks Stunning Inside

When it was announced that Nintendo’s former headquarters was going to be turned into a hotel, I imagined the worse case scenario: a cheesy cash-in to make some quick yen. That certainly doesn’t appear to be the end result. The hotel looks to be a stunning celebration of Nintendo’s heritage.

The building has long been a popular pilgrimage site, with Nintendo fans trekking over to stand outside and take selfies. But starting this Friday, it will open as Marufukuro — meaning, you can now sleep and eat here.

I believe the flooring has not been changed. (Image: 株式会社 Plan・Do・See マーケティング室)

Previously, we saw images of the headquarters prior to renovation. Now, a day before guests arrive, we have a look at how the revamped digs look — and I must say, they appear to be spectacular.

This is a very classy, yet comfortable-looking hotel. (Image: 株式会社 Plan・Do・See マーケティング室)

The renovation seems to be lovely and respectfully done — like a restoration that overs overnight accommodation.

The hotel is filled with antiques.

Nintendo-made hanafuda cards. (Screenshot: Paolo from Tokyo/YouTube/Kotaku)

There are hanafuda cards on the wall and other nods to Nintendo’s playing card pedigree.

Here is the library. I quite like it. (Image: 株式会社 Plan・Do・See マーケティング室)

There is also a library called “DNA,” that pays tribute to Nintendo’s history, complete with a Famicom and digital displays showing hanafuda cards.

More class. (Image: 株式会社 Plan・Do・See マーケティング室)

Made up of three connected buildings, the hotel has 18 rooms, including seven suites. One of the buildings is the former Yamauchi family home.

This is actually a former warehouse that’s been changed into part of the hotel. Note how they have kept the original eleavtor. (Screenshot: Paolo from Tokyo/YouTube/Kotaku)

World-famous architect Tadao Ando designed a new annex for the hotel.

Rooms start at 100,000 yen ($US822 ($1,141)) a night. The hotel is all-inclusive, so guests get breakfast, lunch, and dinner. There are also apparently snacks available all around the clock.

The food looks good. (Image: 株式会社 Plan・Do・See マーケティング室)

This isn’t Nintendo’s first headquarters. ​​In 1889, Fusajiro Yamauchi founded Marufuku Nintendo Card Co., producing traditional Japanese playing cards called hanafuda, and eventually Western playing cards as well. That building was demolished in 2004, and is apparently now a parking lot.

OK, now I’m hungry. (Image: 株式会社 Plan・Do・See マーケティング室)

In the past few years, other landmarks have been turned into hotels, with the final results varying and sometimes not turning out so great. This hotel, however, looks very, very nice.

I imagine it’s going to be hard to get a reservation here. (Image: 株式会社 Plan・Do・See マーケティング室)

Check out an inside tour by Paolo from Tokyo in the clip below: