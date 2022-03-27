The Week In Games: Rule The Middle Ages On Your Console

A wide variety of games, both big and small, are out this week across everything from PS5 to Switch to Mac. Possibly the biggest and most interesting release is the next-gen console ports of Crusader Kings III. Very curious to see how that plays on a TV with a controller!
I’m personally ok with this week not having anything that I want to or have to play. I’m still wrapping Horizon: Forbidden West, just started Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origins, and eventually — once the servers are working again — I’ll be playing Wonderlands too. So I’m good on games at the moment. Let’s stop releasing them for a few weeks while I catch up. Thanks!
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, March 28
- Game Dev Story | PC
- Dungeon Village | PC
- CROWZ | PC
Tuesday, March 29
- Crusader Kings III | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Crystar | Switch
- Ikai | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- In Nightmare | PS5, PS4
- Pure Crosswords | Switch
- Elder Scrolls Online: Ascending Tide | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, Ps4
- Vengeful Heart | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- WRC 10 The Official Game | Switch
- Abermore | PC
- Forward: Escape the Fold | PC, Mac
- TFC: The Fertile Crescent | PC, Mac
- Jitsu Squad | PC
- Patrick’s Parabox | PC, Mac
Wednesday, March 30
- Agent Intercept | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Catie in Meowland | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut | PC
- Escape First | PS4
- Richy’s Nightmare | Switch
- Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King | PS4, Switch, PC
- Take Off – The Flight Simulator | Switch
- G-Darius HD | PC
- Stardom 3 | PC
Thursday, March 31
- Broken Pipe | Switch
- Coromon | Switch, PC
- Cosmonious High | PC
- COSPLAY LOVE! : Enchanted Princess | Switch, PC
- Cricket 22 | Switch
- FixFox | PC
- Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha | PS4
- Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between | Switch, PC
- Marble Maid | Switch
- Moss: Book II | PS4
- Princess Farmer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Real Heroes: Firefighter HD | Xbox One
- Red Wings: American Aces | Switch, PC
- Starship Troopers – Terran Command | PC
- Tropico 6 – Next-Gen Edition | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Weird West | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Whisper Trip | Xbox One
- Midnight Ghost Hunt | PC
Friday, April 1
- Dieselpunk Wars | Switch
- Flat Kingdom Paper’s Cut Edition | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Rotund Rebound | PC
- Super Cyborg | Xbox One
- tERRORbane | Switch, PC
- Wizard Mike | Switch
Saturday, April 2
- Aaron – The Little Detective | Switch
- Chubby Cat | Switch
- Super Clown: Lost Diamonds | Switch
