The Week In Games: Rule The Middle Ages On Your Console

A wide variety of games, both big and small, are out this week across everything from PS5 to Switch to Mac. Possibly the biggest and most interesting release is the next-gen console ports of Crusader Kings III. Very curious to see how that plays on a TV with a controller!

I’m personally ok with this week not having anything that I want to or have to play. I’m still wrapping Horizon: Forbidden West, just started Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origins, and eventually — once the servers are working again — I’ll be playing Wonderlands too. So I’m good on games at the moment. Let’s stop releasing them for a few weeks while I catch up. Thanks!

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, March 28

Game Dev Story | PC

Dungeon Village | PC

CROWZ | PC

Tuesday, March 29

Crusader Kings III | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Crystar | Switch

Ikai | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

In Nightmare | PS5, PS4

Pure Crosswords | Switch

Elder Scrolls Online: Ascending Tide | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, Ps4

Vengeful Heart | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

WRC 10 The Official Game | Switch

Abermore | PC

Forward: Escape the Fold | PC, Mac

TFC: The Fertile Crescent | PC, Mac

Jitsu Squad | PC

Patrick’s Parabox | PC, Mac

Wednesday, March 30

Agent Intercept | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Catie in Meowland | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Death Stranding Director’s Cut | PC

Escape First | PS4

Richy’s Nightmare | Switch

Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King | PS4, Switch, PC

Take Off – The Flight Simulator | Switch

G-Darius HD | PC

Stardom 3 | PC

Thursday, March 31

Broken Pipe | Switch

Coromon | Switch, PC

Cosmonious High | PC

COSPLAY LOVE! : Enchanted Princess | Switch, PC

Cricket 22 | Switch

FixFox | PC

Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha | PS4

Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between | Switch, PC

Marble Maid | Switch

Moss: Book II | PS4

Princess Farmer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Real Heroes: Firefighter HD | Xbox One

Red Wings: American Aces | Switch, PC

Starship Troopers – Terran Command | PC

Tropico 6 – Next-Gen Edition | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Weird West | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Whisper Trip | Xbox One

Midnight Ghost Hunt | PC

Friday, April 1

Dieselpunk Wars | Switch

Flat Kingdom Paper’s Cut Edition | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Rotund Rebound | PC

Super Cyborg | Xbox One

tERRORbane | Switch, PC

Wizard Mike | Switch

Saturday, April 2