This Week In Games: Everyone Take The Week Off And Calm Down

Look, it’s been an extremely busy few weeks for games. We’ve all found our free time stretched as massive AAA releases and interesting new indies alike poured onto the shelves. This is all compounded by the fact that Elden Ring doesn’t appear to conclude, its campaign instead stretching into infinity.
This is why it’s nice to see the week in games ahead will be a bit quieter, and threatening to the wallet.
March 8
WWE 2K22 (Deluxe Edition) (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)
Ok, look, this one is just for those who’ve preordered the WWE 2K22 Deluxe and Collector’s Editions. You can have it a few days early. The actually release date is further down, so we’ll talk about it down there.
March 10
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)
Believe it or not, the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla content is still coming. Set in Valhalla‘s real of the gods, the DLC follows Eivor on a new quest to understand their place in the pantheon. After years of AC titles being an annual churn-out, it’s kind of nice to see one get such a long tail. Are you still keen for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or are you done with it now?
Aztech: Forgotten Gods (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)
Chocobo GP (NS)
It’s Mario Kart but with little chocobos.
Mighty Fight Federation (NS)
Potato Flowers In Full Bloom (PC, NS)
Honestly, just a ripper title. Incredible name for a video game.
RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (XSX, PC, XBO)
Virtuoso (PC, VR)
I’m a sucker for a good rhythm game so you know this is going on my To Play list. Interesting pitch, a bit of a funny trailer, but the interactivity looks fun. Keen.
Young Souls (PC, NS, PS4, XBO)
March 11
.hack/G.U. Last Recode (NS)
This one’s been coming for a few years now, which is funny because it came out on the PS4 about 4 years ago. .hack fans know exactly what they’re getting into, and hopefully this will tide them over until the series returns with a new instalment.
WWE 2K22 (For Real This Time) (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)
Ok, this is the actual release date for WWE 2K22. After WWE 2K20 launched in a dire state, 2K put the series on ice for a year while it looked for ways to improve things. A new executive producer in place, and a host of new systems, the hope is that the WWE franchise’s worst years are behind it. Let us know what you think.
What’s On This Week?
We thought we’d add a little something-something about local gaming events you can hop along to if you’re feeling sociable. Here’s what’s on in your city this week.
Sydney
March 7
March 10
7 pm – 10 pm weekly, free entry
Club Burwood RSL
96 Shaftesbury Rd, Burwood NSW
March 12
Board Games – Friday Night Casual Play
6 pm – 3:30 am weekly, free entry
Good Games Town Hall
Melbourne
March 8
6 pm – 11 pm weekly, free entry
March 9
Meet & Geek Wednesday Night Board Games
7 pm – 9 pm weekly, free entry
Fortress Melbourne
23 Caledonian Ln, Melbourne VIC
Brisbane
11 am – 5 pm weekly, buy any game
LG, 62 Queen St, Brisbane City QLD
Canberra
March 10
10 am – 12 pm weekly, a support group for men who live with Parkinson’s
Flinders Way, Griffith ACT
Adelaide
March 8
Magic the Gathering: Kamigawa Neon Dynasty
6 pm – 10 pm weekly, $20 draft and 10% off Magic cards
The Lost Dice Game Cafe
111 King William St, Adelaide SA
March 9
Magic the Gathering Commander — Command Beacon
12 pm – 11 pm weekly, tickets $2 via website
Good Games Adelaide
Level 1/50 King William St, Adelaide SA
Hobart
Nothing on this week, sorry Hobart! 🙁 Check in with your local If you know of an event in Tassie this weekend, shoot us a message on Facebook or Twitter and we’ll update this section!
Perth
March 7
Monday Night Yu-Gi-Oh! Constructed
4 pm to 7 pm weekly, $10 entry, door prizes
2/19 Boas Ave, Joondalup WA
6:30 pm – 9:30 pm weekly, $5 entry
4a/3 Goddard St, Rockingham WA
3/141 Russell St, Morley WA
March 8
6 pm – 10 pm weekly, $10 entry
3/141 Russell St, Morley WA
4a/3 Goddard St, Rockingham WA
4 pm – 7 pm fortnightly, $10 entry
2/19 Boas Ave, Joondalup WA
March 10
Dungeons & Dragons Campaigns (Learn To Play)
5 pm – 10 pm weekly, $15 entry (+$5 store credit for every session you attend)
2/19 Boas Ave, Joondalup WA
Darwin
March 10
3:30 pm – 6 pm, annually
11 The Blvd, Palmerston City NT
