This Week In Games: Everyone Take The Week Off And Calm Down

Look, it’s been an extremely busy few weeks for games. We’ve all found our free time stretched as massive AAA releases and interesting new indies alike poured onto the shelves. This is all compounded by the fact that Elden Ring doesn’t appear to conclude, its campaign instead stretching into infinity.

This is why it’s nice to see the week in games ahead will be a bit quieter, and threatening to the wallet.

March 8

WWE 2K22 (Deluxe Edition) (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Ok, look, this one is just for those who’ve preordered the WWE 2K22 Deluxe and Collector’s Editions. You can have it a few days early. The actually release date is further down, so we’ll talk about it down there.

March 10

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Believe it or not, the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla content is still coming. Set in Valhalla‘s real of the gods, the DLC follows Eivor on a new quest to understand their place in the pantheon. After years of AC titles being an annual churn-out, it’s kind of nice to see one get such a long tail. Are you still keen for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or are you done with it now?

Aztech: Forgotten Gods (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Chocobo GP (NS)

It’s Mario Kart but with little chocobos.

Mighty Fight Federation (NS)

Potato Flowers In Full Bloom (PC, NS)

Honestly, just a ripper title. Incredible name for a video game.

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (XSX, PC, XBO)

Virtuoso (PC, VR)

I’m a sucker for a good rhythm game so you know this is going on my To Play list. Interesting pitch, a bit of a funny trailer, but the interactivity looks fun. Keen.

Young Souls (PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

March 11

.hack/G.U. Last Recode (NS)

This one’s been coming for a few years now, which is funny because it came out on the PS4 about 4 years ago. .hack fans know exactly what they’re getting into, and hopefully this will tide them over until the series returns with a new instalment.

WWE 2K22 (For Real This Time) (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

Ok, this is the actual release date for WWE 2K22. After WWE 2K20 launched in a dire state, 2K put the series on ice for a year while it looked for ways to improve things. A new executive producer in place, and a host of new systems, the hope is that the WWE franchise’s worst years are behind it. Let us know what you think.

What’s On This Week?

We thought we’d add a little something-something about local gaming events you can hop along to if you’re feeling sociable. Here’s what’s on in your city this week.

Sydney

March 7

6 pm – 9 pm weekly, free entry

Club Parramatta

2 Macquarie St, Parramatta NSW

March 10

Inner West Gamers Collective

7 pm – 10 pm weekly, free entry

Club Burwood RSL

96 Shaftesbury Rd, Burwood NSW

March 12

Board Games – Friday Night Casual Play

6 pm – 3:30 am weekly, free entry

Good Games Town Hall

422-424 Kent St, Sydney NSW

Melbourne

March 8

Board Game Night at Marché

6 pm – 11 pm weekly, free entry

Marche Board Game Cafe

63 A’Beckett St, Melbourne VIC

March 9

Meet & Geek Wednesday Night Board Games

7 pm – 9 pm weekly, free entry

Fortress Melbourne

23 Caledonian Ln, Melbourne VIC

Brisbane

Board Games

11 am – 5 pm weekly, buy any game

Vault Games

LG, 62 Queen St, Brisbane City QLD

Canberra

March 10

Guys & Games Gathering

10 am – 12 pm weekly, a support group for men who live with Parkinson’s

Manuka Tennis Club

Flinders Way, Griffith ACT

Adelaide

March 8

Magic the Gathering: Kamigawa Neon Dynasty

6 pm – 10 pm weekly, $20 draft and 10% off Magic cards

The Lost Dice Game Cafe

111 King William St, Adelaide SA

March 9

Magic the Gathering Commander — Command Beacon

12 pm – 11 pm weekly, tickets $2 via website

Good Games Adelaide

Level 1/50 King William St, Adelaide SA

Hobart

Nothing on this week, sorry Hobart! 🙁 Check in with your local If you know of an event in Tassie this weekend, shoot us a message on Facebook or Twitter and we’ll update this section!

Perth

March 7

Monday Night Yu-Gi-Oh! Constructed

4 pm to 7 pm weekly, $10 entry, door prizes

Good Games Joondalup

2/19 Boas Ave, Joondalup WA

Board Games (Themed)

6:30 pm – 9:30 pm weekly, $5 entry

Good Games Rockingham

4a/3 Goddard St, Rockingham WA

6 pm – 10 pm weekly, $10 entry

Good Games Morley

3/141 Russell St, Morley WA

March 8

Flesh & Blood Tuesdays

6 pm – 10 pm weekly, $10 entry

Good Games Morley

3/141 Russell St, Morley WA

6:30 pm – 9:30 pm weekly, $10 entry

Good Games Rockingham

4a/3 Goddard St, Rockingham WA

Magic the Gathering Standard

4 pm – 7 pm fortnightly, $10 entry

Good Games Joondalup

2/19 Boas Ave, Joondalup WA

March 10

Dungeons & Dragons Campaigns (Learn To Play)

5 pm – 10 pm weekly, $15 entry (+$5 store credit for every session you attend)

Good Games Joondalup

2/19 Boas Ave, Joondalup WA

Darwin

March 10

IWD 2022 Community Gaming Day

3:30 pm – 6 pm, annually

Palmerston Recreation Centre

11 The Blvd, Palmerston City NT

And that’s it for this week! Let us know what you think of the new events section, if you like having it included here, or if you’d prefer it be its own separate column! Always keen for your feedback.