This Week In Games: Stranger In Paradise Rewrites Final Fantasy History

Welcome back to This Week In Games, a quick run down of all the biggest and best titles coming in the third week of March. This week: Square Enix once again rewrites Final Fantasy history with Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, GTA V drops on next-gen platforms, indie platformer Onde sings a sweet song, and Who Pressed Mute On Uncle Marcus? makes FMV games murder-y again.

March 15

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (NS)

One of the greatest modern RPG’s completes its journey on the Nintendo Switch. This is a retail launch, so if you were after a boxed copy to put on the shelf, now you can get one. If you’ve never played Disco Elysium, the Switch is a perfect platform to play it on.

Grand Theft Auto 5 (PS5, XSX)

The game with an infinite lifecycle. If you plan to install this, chances are you’re deep into NoPixel RP servers. Shine on, you crazy diamonds. If it helps at all, it’s actually cheaper on the PS5 than it is on the Xbox.

March 16

Paradise Killer (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

One of the smartest, mostly blackly funny Phoenix Wright style investigation games finally comes to PlayStation and Xbox platforms this week. If you’re done with The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles and hungry for more, you’ll adore this.

March 17

Monster Energy Supercross 5 (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

One for those still wanting to live out their Crusty Demons dreams.

Onde (PC, NS, MAC)

Onde is a platformer where the primary verb is “sound-surfing”. You’ll have to find creative ways to interact with sound waves, represented visually onscreen. Some you can use for traversal. Others have to be avoided. It looks like a gorgeous rethinking of the rhythm platformer genre, and I’m very keen to spend time with it.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (PS4, PC, NS)

Sam Riegel, is that you? It will never stop being bizarre to me that Atlus occasionally releases fighting games full of characters from particular Persona games and considers them canon. Anyway, happy Beat Up Your Fave Persona Characters day to all who observe.

March 18

Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin functions as an alternate universe remake of the original Final Fantasy. Developed by Team Ninja, it’s an action RPG mechanically similar to Final Fantasy XV. It’s set in a dark fantasy version of the original NES game and features a new cast of characters drawn into that world from outside. Your job is to defeat Chaos, the villain from the original FF game. Something to tide the FF die-hards over until Square Enix is ready to talk more about Final Fantasy XVI.

Who Pressed Mute On Uncle Marcus? (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO, AND, IOS)

This week’s winner of the Most Inventive Title Award goes to Who Pressed Mute On Uncle Marcus? This is a new FMV murder mystery game, in which players must figure out who brought about their deceased uncle’s demise. Said deceased uncle offers clues and leads via video clips recorded prior to his death, but in a way that makes it seem he is still living and reacting. The whole thing looks incredibly goofy and I can’t wait to play it.