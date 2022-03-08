TTRPGs For Trans Rights Bundle Gets You $3800 Worth Of Games For Just $7

A bundle of 493 tabletop role-playing games supporting transgender rights in Texas has raised over $248,000 of its US$300,000 goal.

The TTRPGs for Trans Rights in Texas bundle includes hundreds of tabletop RPGs, books, comics, and more. Some of these titles are pure gold:

Damn The Man, Save the Music!

Fractured Kingdom

Unincorporated

A Fistful of Darkness

Four Sherlock Holmes and a Vampire (Who Is Also One of the Aforementioned Sherlock Holmes)

Playing Kindly

Nibiru

Grandma Club

Jonathan Frakes Wants Your Attention And You Must Not Give It To Him

The World is Ending and We Are Very Large Dogs

You cannot tell me you don’t want to play the one about Jonathan Frakes. If you tell me don’t want to play that, I simply won’t believe you.

Down for the cause

Indie developer Rue is hosting the TTRPGs For Trans Rights in Texas bundle on itch.io. The bundle aims to send funds to organisations that offer relief, resources and safe spaces for transgender children and their families. Rue created the bundle as a way to raise funds after Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s ordered Texas state agencies to investigate gender-affirming care for transgender kids as child abuse.

“In response to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Attorney General Office’s transphobic declarations, we have brought together all of these games in support of trans rights,” reads Rue’s post on the bundle page.

“Trans children are extremely vulnerable, and the actions of the Texas government will put them and any supportive loved ones in danger. Providing funds to trans advocacy groups and support networks helps keep trans folx afloat in Texas.”

Proceeds from the bundle will be halved between the Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT) and Organizacion Latine de Trans en Texas (OLTT).

The bundle is also supported by the prominent RPG label Hit Point Press. Those who pick up the bundle can send their proof of purchase to a support email at Hit Point for an extra game file from their library. Similarly, Solarian Games will send Top Secret products to anyone who sends a bundle receipt to their support email. You can find both those emails on the bundle page.

Pick up the TTRPGs for Trans Rights In Texas bundle here and support a good cause. While you’re on itch, make sure you check the mega bundle supporting Ukraine!