Unofficial WandaVision Figure Makes The Face, Appears In My Nightmares

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Remember in WandaVision when Wanda made that really funny, pissed off face in response to one of her kids stealing the other kids’ candy? Well, someone went and made a figure of Wanda doing that face and it looks proper creepy.

Help, I saw this Wanda figure and I can’t stop laughing?!? That’s her actual face?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/Db3Sf4nbno — She-Rage, Princess of Pain (@ClaireMax) March 12, 2022

The figure features Wanda in her Halloween Scarlet Witch outfit — that is, a Halloween take on the original Scarlet Witch outfit from the comics. Later on, Wanda would get the more badass Scarlet Witch outfit, by the end of the series, but the figure makers were more interested in the Halloween take.

As creepy as it is, they kind of nailed the face, didn’t they? Like, I remember this face going viral back when the Halloween episode aired and now it has a figure. Honestly, full props to the figure makers for hopping on a viral meme a year later.

From website images, the Wanda figure is fairly life-like, though it’d be interesting to see the final product. Its body is made of rubber and fabric, moveable in most directions (which is how it achieves such dramatic pose differences on the product display). The statue also comes with extra hands, in case you want a different hand pose, and stands at a 1/6 scale.

It’s also a bit male gaze-y, with visible nipples and a far more sinched body than Wanda ever had in the show. If you browse the rest of the figures that Ekiahobbies sells, you’ll find similar figurines.

Additionally, it’s named Lady Spooktacular. Lady Spooktacular? That’s a far cry from “Scarlet Witch” or “Wanda Maximoff”. Totally understandable, considering it’s an unofficial and unlicensed figurine, but Lady Spooktacular certainly is a name, isn’t it.

Well, again, let’s have a quick gander around the store, shall we? As pointed out by @Trashfirekitten on Twitter, the store also has rip-off Tifa Lockhart (Final Fantasy) and Batwoman (DC) figures, which are named “Female Fighter” and “Lady Bat”.

I LOOKED THEM UP AND THEY'RE BOOTLEG TOYS! May I introduce: 'Female Fighter' and 'Lady Bat', Warining! pic.twitter.com/GNvGgN9SAW — Glue Factory Goth Trashkitten (@Trashfirekitten) March 12, 2022

Looking through the site myself, I’ve spotted The Punishman (The Punisher), Lady of Space and Time (Ciri from The Witcher) and Black Robot War (2B from Nier: Automata). The figurines vary in quality, with some looking terrific and some looking… not so great that I’d put on display.

Anyhow, as you were. You can watch WandaVision on Disney+.