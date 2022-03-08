Watch Sony’s Latest State Of Play Here

The next PlayStation State of Play broadcast is set for Thursday morning. Read on for all the details, and where you can see it in Australian times.

Which games are we talking about?

This week’s PlayStation State of Play broadcast is a little bit different. It’s different because we don’t know what PlayStation wants to talk about, specifically. We’ve got some ideas, maybe, probably, but we don’t actually know for sure. This goes against PlayStation’s habit of announcing the contents of each State of Play before they happen to manage expectations.

What we do know, per the official PlayStation blog: the show will run for around 20 minutes, and will focus on games from Sony’s Japanese publishers. Games from around the world will get a look-in too, but given the short-and-sweet nature of the broadcast, it’s safe to say that Japanese games will dominate the preso.

Sony was quick to note that there will be no news regarding PlayStation VR 2 included in the broadcast. If you were hoping for more news there, you’ll have to wait a little longer.

Where can I see the stream?

You’ll be able to catch the show on the official PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels. We’ve included an embed of the English stream below so you can just hit play when the time comes. Sony also has a subtitled version of the stream, and a Japanese language version available if you’d prefer those.

When does the State of Play start in Australian times?

Got you covered. The show itself will begin on Thursday, March 10th. We don’t know why Sony loves a Thursday, but it always seems to be State of Play day. You’ll be able to catch the show via the same links as VODs about 30 mins after the livestream has concluded. See below for State of Play Australian start times:

WA

6:00 am AWST

NT

7:30 am ACST

QLD

8:00 am AEST

SA

8:30 am ACDT

ACT, NSW, VIC, TAS

9:00 am AEDT

And there you go, all the State of Play Australian times! Are you keen for the show? Do you think we’ll actually see Final Fantasy XVI appear or is that going to be held for the Not An E3 Showcase special? Let us know in the comments below.