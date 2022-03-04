See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Happy Friday, friends! The time has come once again to ask ourselves the most important question of the week: What are you playing this weekend?

I feel like the answer this week is going to be similar to last week for many. Elden Ring has the gaming world in a vice grip, and we are but slaves to it. We are borne aloft on the wave of pure social media content the game is producing every single day. Are you kicking on? How are you progressing? Does your gut, like mine, drop into your shoes every time the map expands again? Let me know.

This weekend, I’m taking the Asus ROG Flow 13 gaming tablet/PC hybrid for a test drive. Seems like a good moment to install Destiny 2 and see how it handles it. I’m told there’s an RTX card in this thing so surely Destiny 2 won’t be a problem.

As the 2022 Formula 1 season approaches, I can hear the siren song of F1 2021 calling to me once again. I wish I knew how to quit you, you finicky-but-rewarding bastard. I feel like I’m gonna end up ticking a few more career races off this weekend. Should probably pick up a wheel at some point, shouldn’t I?

What’s Ruby playing this weekend, you ask? Friends, I have done it. I have convinced her to play Elden Ring. She is very scared and I hope you will encourage her as she takes her first steps on what will surely be a grand adventure through the character creation menus. We will let you know how she goes.

And that’s it for us! As always, thanks for hanging out with us across the week. Whatever you’re up to this weekend, be well, be kind, be good. Don’t forget to say hello in the Kotaku AU Discord, and we’ll see you back here next week to do it all again.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

  • Gonna keep pushing forward in Elden Ring, farm some stuff in Genshin and play some Super Mario 3D and Ratchet and Clank with my boy.

