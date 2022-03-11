What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The Good Day has arrived once more.

Happy Friday, friends, and welcome back to What Are You Playing This Weekend?

I’m desperately trying to carve out more time for Elden Ring. I want to sink my teeth into it but it requires such a time investment and I only have two days off. I’m also very excited to see Kentucky Route Zero come to Xbox Game Pass. A personal favourite and one I’m glad to see get opened up to such a huge audience. Sea of Thieves also dropped its Season Six update last night so, obviously, I gotta hop in and check these new forts out.

In non-gaming weekend activities, Formula One: Drive To Survive Season 4 is dropping tonight. At the same time, pre-season testing for the new F1 season continues in Bahrain. Thus, any gaming I do will have to be completed while I guzzle down fresh F1 content.

If Ruby isn’t simply replaying the Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo all weekend, I will be very surprised. Her unblinking wait for review code continues.

Also, let’s give our friend Ky Stewart another warm welcome. Ky’s been with us for a while, helping the Kotaku, Gizmodo, and Lifehacker teams from the shadows of the CMS. They made their proper debut on Kotaku AU this week with a great piece on the Ru Paul’s Drag Race mobile game. Starting today, Ky’s working with us on a new series of pieces about getting started in gaming. I know, on Kotaku we like to think of ourselves as gaming veterans. So, that makes us perfect mentors. This is your chance to help mould the perfect gamer. Ky’s picking up their very own Switch this afternoon and is looking for advice on games to grab at the same time. Head on over to the piece and show some support. Each week, Ky plans to check-in and update us on their progress. That’s your opportunity to make recommendations and help point them in the right direction. Hope you have fun with this little experiment!

Anyway, what are you up to this weekend? Still, on the Elden Ring grind? Maybe throwing a crew together for that new Destiny 2 raid? If you looking for raid buddies, consider joining our Discord! Our community’s friendly, diverse, and super welcoming.

And that’s it for us this week! Thanks for hanging out with us again, we appreciate you being here. See you back here on Monday.