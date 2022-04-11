We Have A Monster $2,899 Allied Gaming Tomcat-A 16 Laptop To Give Away

Is it time to upgrade your gaming rig? Does it feel like the old gaming workhorse is starting to get a bit long in the tooth? Sounds like you should enter our latest competition.

Thanks to our friends at Allied Gaming, we’ve got a top-of-the-line Allied Tomcat-A 16 gaming laptop valued at $2,899 to give away. Read on to see how you can make it yours.

What’s in the prize pack?

The Allied Tomcat-A 16 is a portable beast. Let me rattle off some tech specs here:

Processor: Ryzen 9 5900HX, 8 cores/16 threads @ 3.3-4.6GHz

Memory: 16GB 3200MHz RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB

Storage: 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD

Screen: 16in 165Hz WQHD (2560 x 1600) IPS display

That’s AU$2,999 worth of gaming grunt. Not too shabby, I think you’ll agree. But, we’re going a step further, because we don’t think it’s enough to give away a laptop, we think it should be uniquely yours. Allied Gaming has recently launched a new service called INKD, allowing you to upload your own artwork for printing directly onto the panels of their desktops and laptops. Quick name drop: you’ve heard of BossLogic, right? Famous online artist, worked with Marvel and Ubisoft among many others? Of course you have. Well, BossLogic is going to help you fire up that art heart and work with you to create a custom art piece that will be printed on the laptop’s rear panel. We’ll put you in touch with him directly to begin the process of working out your design.

Tight. How do I win?

Alright, you in? Here’s how to enter:

Hit the widget embedded in this piece below and pop your details in. We’ll need those to send the laptop out if you win. If you can’t see the widget, make sure you turn off your Adblock/extensions and then refresh this page. We’ll ask you to follow our Kotaku AU email newsletter, and then ask a simple question. As you may be aware, we prefer to keep our competitions fun and creative, so here’s your question: In 50 words or less, tell us about your greatest clutch victory.

We Have A Monster $2,899 Allied Gaming Tomcat-A 16 Laptop To Give Away



Remember: it’s 50 words or less, and you’ll need to be over 18 to enter. We only have ONE Allied Tomcat-A 16 laptop valued at $2,899 to give away and, as with our previous competitions, the creative rivalry is fierce. The question should give you lots of room, so we expect you to bring your A-game. The giveaway runs from Monday, April 11th to Wednesday, April 27th. Winners will be notified via email following the conclusion of the competition.

You can check out the full terms and conditions in the entry widget if you’d like to know more. Good luck, and Ruby and I look forward to reading your responses.

You can find out more about Allied Gaming on Twitter, Insta, FB, and their official website.