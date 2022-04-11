The Best Big Smile Sale Deals That You Need To Know About

As we get deeper into the calendar year, more and more sale events are beginning to pop up. Amazon has just launched its Big Smile Sale, and there are some decent bargains and offers available. The sale kicked off on Sunday, 10 April, and will be running until midnight on Wednesday, 13 April, so you’ve only got a few days to nab one of these deals for tech and gaming.
Here are the Big Smile Sale deals that are worth your time and money.
Table of Contents
Get 30% off this Alienware monitor
While a 25-inch screen might be big enough for some, being able to save 30% on this Alienware monitor could make it worthwhile. Usually $699, you can currently grab this Alienware monitor for $486.80. In terms of specs, this Full HD monitor has a refresh rate of 240Hz and a response rate of 1ms, making it a great option if your gaming diet consists of a lot of fast-paced shooters.
You can grab this 25-inch Alienware monitor here.
Save on Elgato streaming gear
Looking to dive into the world of streaming or want to update your current setup? Well, good timing, because a stack of Elgato streaming equipment has been discounted during Amazon’s Big Smile Sale.
Here’s what’s good:
- Elgato HD60 S+ Capture Card – now $255 (down from $339)
- Elgato Wave:3 USB Condenser Microphone – now $209 (down from $289)
- Elgato Wave:1 USB Condenser Microphone – now $165.38 (down from $239)
- Elgato Stream Deck (15 Keys) – now $199 (down from $239)
Get up to 50% off select PS5 games
It’s not a big list, but we’ll gladly take a 50% discount on any PS5 game that usually has a price tag over $100.
- Demon’s Souls – now $63 (down from $124.95)
- Nioh Collection – now $75 (down from $109)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – now $55 (down from $109.95)
You can also save up to 41% off selected PlayStation 4 games here.
Save on a few laptops
While most of these laptop deals are more focused on Chromebooks and casual use, that might be exactly what you need at the moment. There are a few gaming laptop deals going, including $311 off this Acer Nitro 5 laptop and just over $590 off this MSI Thin laptop.
Here’s what you should check out:
- Save on select Acer laptops, including the Swift 5 and Nitro 5
- Save on select Lenovo laptops and monitors
- Save on select MSI gaming laptops
Give your PC accessories a refresh
Apart from the previously covered Elgato deals, the lion’s share of PC accessory deals come from brands like ASUS, Corsair, Lenovo, LG and SteelSeries.
Here are a few highlights:
Headsets
- ASUS TUF Gaming H3 Silver 7.1 Gaming Headset – now $51.75 (down from $69)
- Corsair HS80 Wireless Headset – now $197 (down from $229)
- SteelSeries ARCTIS 3 Headset – now $78 (down from $139)
Keyboards
- Corsair K68 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $149 (down from $179)
- Corsair K70 RGB Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard – now $155 (down from $209)
- Corsair K60 RGB PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $119 (down from $169)
- Corsair K55 Pro Keyboard + Katar Pro Mouse Gaming Bundle – now $79 (down from $99)
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope Deluxe RGB Wired Mechanical Keyboard – now $179.25 (down from $239)
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope TKL Wired Mechanical Keyboard – now $138.65 (down from $229)
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX Mechanical Keyboard – now $149.25 (down from $199)
- Lenovo Legion K500 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $99 (down from $149)
Mice
- ASUS ROG Chakram Mouse – now $164.25 (down from $219)
- ASUS ROG Strix Impact II Wireless Mouse – now $91.47 (down from $129)
- ASUS TUF Gaming M3 Wired Gaming Mouse – now $21.13 (down from $49)
- Corsair Sabre RGB PRO Wireless Mouse – now $139 (down from $169)
- Corsair Sabre RGB PRO Mouse – now $59 (down from $89)
- Lenovo Legion KM300 RGB Gaming Combo Keyboard and Mouse – now $65.60 (down from $89)
- SteelSeries Prime RGB Gaming Mouse – now $137 (down from $229)
- SteelSeries Prime+ Gaming Mouse – now $96 (down from $149)
- SteelSeries QcK Gaming Surface (Large) – now $18 (down from $28)
Monitors
- Lenovo G25-10 FHD Gaming Monitor – now $279 (down from $349)
- Lenovo G24-10 FHD Gaming Monitor – now $219 (down from $269)
Save up to 45% off selected Nintendo Switch games
The list of Nintendo Switch deals available for Amazon’s Big Smile Sale isn’t massive, but there are some decent picks in there. Those include:
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection – now $32.95 (down from $59.95)
- LEGO Marvel Superheros – now $39.95 (down from $59.95)
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight Collection – now $35.95 (down from $49.95)
- Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo – now $36.45 (down from $49.95)
This Mario-themed Gamecube controller is also on sale for $29.95, down from $49.95.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in