The Best Big Smile Sale Deals That You Need To Know About

As we get deeper into the calendar year, more and more sale events are beginning to pop up. Amazon has just launched its Big Smile Sale, and there are some decent bargains and offers available. The sale kicked off on Sunday, 10 April, and will be running until midnight on Wednesday, 13 April, so you’ve only got a few days to nab one of these deals for tech and gaming.

Here are the Big Smile Sale deals that are worth your time and money.

Get 30% off this Alienware monitor

While a 25-inch screen might be big enough for some, being able to save 30% on this Alienware monitor could make it worthwhile. Usually $699, you can currently grab this Alienware monitor for $486.80. In terms of specs, this Full HD monitor has a refresh rate of 240Hz and a response rate of 1ms, making it a great option if your gaming diet consists of a lot of fast-paced shooters.

You can grab this 25-inch Alienware monitor here.

Save on Elgato streaming gear

Looking to dive into the world of streaming or want to update your current setup? Well, good timing, because a stack of Elgato streaming equipment has been discounted during Amazon’s Big Smile Sale.

Here’s what’s good:

Get up to 50% off select PS5 games

It’s not a big list, but we’ll gladly take a 50% discount on any PS5 game that usually has a price tag over $100.

You can also save up to 41% off selected PlayStation 4 games here.

Save on a few laptops

While most of these laptop deals are more focused on Chromebooks and casual use, that might be exactly what you need at the moment. There are a few gaming laptop deals going, including $311 off this Acer Nitro 5 laptop and just over $590 off this MSI Thin laptop.

Here’s what you should check out:

Give your PC accessories a refresh

Apart from the previously covered Elgato deals, the lion’s share of PC accessory deals come from brands like ASUS, Corsair, Lenovo, LG and SteelSeries.

Here are a few highlights:

Headsets

Keyboards

Mice

Monitors

Save up to 45% off selected Nintendo Switch games

The list of Nintendo Switch deals available for Amazon’s Big Smile Sale isn’t massive, but there are some decent picks in there. Those include:

This Mario-themed Gamecube controller is also on sale for $29.95, down from $49.95.