Attack On Titan Will End Its Final Season With Part 3 In 2023, At Least I Think So

Since 2013, Studio Wit’s (and later MAPPA’s) anime adaptation of Attack on Titan has taken the world by storm. Its fourth and final season has been sliced into multiple two parts — likely in part because creator Hajime Isayama only concluded the series nearly a full year ago. But following the Japanese airing of this week’s episode, it turned out that two parts just wasn’t enough to bring the story of Eren Yaeger and the rest of the Survey Corps to a close.

Crunchyroll revealed that the show’s end is now getting a third (and hopefully final) part to wrap things up, with the dramatic title of Attack on Titan The Final Season Final Arc. The season overall is adapting the “Marley” (Chapters 91-106) and “War for Paradis” (Chapters 107-139) arcs, and part three will adapt the final nine chapters of the manga. Because MAPPA has other shows coming out this year — specifically Chainsaw Man and Dance Dance Danseur — –you’ll have to wait until sometime in 2023 to see Titan’s end, along with the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen. On the upside, a new key visual and short teaser were released to confirm that no really, this’ll be the end of the series.

Thanks to the anime, a pair of live-action films, and two well-liked video games, the fandom for Attack on Titan has grown since it first debuted nearly a decade ago. Those who’ve managed to avoid being spoiled on the ending are pretty excited to see how it’ll end, and that includes some of its cast. Back in February, English voice actors Bryce Papenbrook (Eren) and Trina Nishimura (Mikasa Ackerman) told IGN they were still in the dark on how their characters’ stories would end. For those who do know how it’ll end, the ending remains extremely divisive, and some have wondered if the series would end like the source material or diverge in a different direction. They’ll have to wait until next year to find out for certain.

#BREAKING: Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 TV Anime Officially Announced For 2023! 🔥 More: https://t.co/etoql13mZt pic.twitter.com/ngoub6izHw — Crunchyroll ✨ #AnimeNextLevel (@Crunchyroll) April 3, 2022

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.