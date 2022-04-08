2022 BAFTA Game Awards: Big Wins For Indies And Aussies

The BAFTA Game Awards kicked off this morning, and it was a good time for the Australian video games industry.

This year’s awards saw Returnal taking home three awards including the BAFTA’s Best Game, while It Takes Two and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart saw themselves each winning two awards.

Outside of those big boys, this year’s BAFTA Game Awards seemed to be a celebration of the indie world of gaming, with Chicory: A Colourful Tale, Inscryption, and Before Your Eyes all taking home awards as well.

What really got me hooting and hollering though was the well-deserved awards given to Unpacking and The Artful Escape, two indie games made by Australian developers Witch Beam and Beethoven & Dinosaur respectively.

Witch Beam took home two awards, Narrative and EE Game of the Year, while Beethoven & Dinosaur received the Artistic Achievement award (makes sense, it’s in the name). Nothing feels better than seeing two great games come out of the incredible Australian indie game industry and be rightfully rewarded for their fantastic work. It’s simply what they deserve.

What a night at @BAFTAGames! We’re just in awe, and thank you to everyone on the BAFTA jury and in the public who voted for us. We’re so, so grateful 💜 pic.twitter.com/kHrltLEv8s — Unpacking 📦 Out NOW! (@UnpackingALife) April 7, 2022

HOLY MOLEY — The Artful Escape (@TheArtfulEscape) April 7, 2022

Here’s a round up of all the winners and nominees at the 2022 BAFTA Game Awards.

Animation

Winner – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Nominees – Call of Duty: Vanguard, It Takes Two, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Life is Strange: True Colours, Psychonauts 2

Artistic Achievement

Winner – The Artful Escape

Nominees – It Takes Two, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village, Returnal

Audio Achievement

Winner – Returnal

Nominees – The Artful Escape, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Deathloop, Halo Infinite, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Best Game

Winner – Returnal

Nominees – Deathloop, Forza Horizon 5, Inscryption, It Takes Two, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

British Game

Winner – Forza Horizon 5

Nominees – Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, Death’s Door, Fights In Tight Spaces, Overboard!, Sable

Debut Game

Winner – Toem

Nominees – The Artful Escape, Eastward, The Forgotten City, Genesis Noir, Maquette

Evolving Game

Winner – No Man’s Sky

Nominees – Among Us, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Apex Legends, Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, Fortnite

Family

Winner – Chicory: A Colourful Tale

Nominees – Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, Forza Horizon 5, Mario Party Superstars, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Unpacking

Game Beyond Entertainment

Winner – Before Your Eyes

Nominees – Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, Chicory: A Colourful Tale, Game Builder Garage, It Takes Two, Psychonauts 2

Game Design

Winner – Inscryption

Nominees – Deathloop, Forza Horizon 5, It Takes Two, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal

Multiplayer

Winner – It Takes Two

Nominees – Back 4 Blood, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Hell Let Loose

Music

Winner – Returnal

Nominees – Deathloop, Far Cry 6, Halo Infinite, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Narrative

Winner – Unpacking

Nominees – It Takes Two, Life is Strange: True Colours, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Psychonauts 2, Returnal

Original Property

Winner – It Takes Two

Nominees – Deathloop, Death’s Door, Inscryption, Returnal, Unpacking

Performer In A Leading Role

Winner – Jane Perry (Returnal)

Nominees – Ozioma Akagha (Deathloop), Jason E Kelley (Deathloop), Jennifer Hale (Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart), Jon McLaren (Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy), Erika Mori (Life is Strange: True Colours)

Performer In A Supporting Role

Winner – Kimberly Brooks (Psychonauts 2)

Nominees – Laura Bailey (Call of Duty: Vanguard), Jason Cavalier (Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy), Maggie Robertson (Resident Evil Village), Han Soto (Life is Strange: True Colours), Alex Weiner (Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy)

Technical Achievement

Winner – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Nominees – Forza Horizon 5, Hitman 3, Psychonauts 2, Resident Evil Village, Returnal

EE Game of the Year

Winner – Unpacking

Nominees – Chicory: A Colourful Tale, Deathloop, The Forgotten City, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread