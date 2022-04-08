2022 BAFTA Game Awards: Big Wins For Indies And Aussies

The BAFTA Game Awards kicked off this morning, and it was a good time for the Australian video games industry.
This year’s awards saw Returnal taking home three awards including the BAFTA’s Best Game, while It Takes Two and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart saw themselves each winning two awards.
Outside of those big boys, this year’s BAFTA Game Awards seemed to be a celebration of the indie world of gaming, with Chicory: A Colourful Tale, Inscryption, and Before Your Eyes all taking home awards as well.
What really got me hooting and hollering though was the well-deserved awards given to Unpacking and The Artful Escape, two indie games made by Australian developers Witch Beam and Beethoven & Dinosaur respectively.
Witch Beam took home two awards, Narrative and EE Game of the Year, while Beethoven & Dinosaur received the Artistic Achievement award (makes sense, it’s in the name). Nothing feels better than seeing two great games come out of the incredible Australian indie game industry and be rightfully rewarded for their fantastic work. It’s simply what they deserve.
Here’s a round up of all the winners and nominees at the 2022 BAFTA Game Awards.
Animation
Winner – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Nominees – Call of Duty: Vanguard, It Takes Two, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Life is Strange: True Colours, Psychonauts 2
Artistic Achievement
Winner – The Artful Escape
Nominees – It Takes Two, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village, Returnal
Audio Achievement
Winner – Returnal
Nominees – The Artful Escape, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Deathloop, Halo Infinite, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Best Game
Winner – Returnal
Nominees – Deathloop, Forza Horizon 5, Inscryption, It Takes Two, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
British Game
Winner – Forza Horizon 5
Nominees – Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, Death’s Door, Fights In Tight Spaces, Overboard!, Sable
Debut Game
Winner – Toem
Nominees – The Artful Escape, Eastward, The Forgotten City, Genesis Noir, Maquette
Evolving Game
Winner – No Man’s Sky
Nominees – Among Us, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Apex Legends, Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, Fortnite
Family
Winner – Chicory: A Colourful Tale
Nominees – Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, Forza Horizon 5, Mario Party Superstars, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Unpacking
Game Beyond Entertainment
Winner – Before Your Eyes
Nominees – Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, Chicory: A Colourful Tale, Game Builder Garage, It Takes Two, Psychonauts 2
Game Design
Winner – Inscryption
Nominees – Deathloop, Forza Horizon 5, It Takes Two, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal
Multiplayer
Winner – It Takes Two
Nominees – Back 4 Blood, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Hell Let Loose
Music
Winner – Returnal
Nominees – Deathloop, Far Cry 6, Halo Infinite, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Narrative
Winner – Unpacking
Nominees – It Takes Two, Life is Strange: True Colours, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Psychonauts 2, Returnal
Original Property
Winner – It Takes Two
Nominees – Deathloop, Death’s Door, Inscryption, Returnal, Unpacking
Performer In A Leading Role
Winner – Jane Perry (Returnal)
Nominees – Ozioma Akagha (Deathloop), Jason E Kelley (Deathloop), Jennifer Hale (Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart), Jon McLaren (Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy), Erika Mori (Life is Strange: True Colours)
Performer In A Supporting Role
Winner – Kimberly Brooks (Psychonauts 2)
Nominees – Laura Bailey (Call of Duty: Vanguard), Jason Cavalier (Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy), Maggie Robertson (Resident Evil Village), Han Soto (Life is Strange: True Colours), Alex Weiner (Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy)
Technical Achievement
Winner – Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Nominees – Forza Horizon 5, Hitman 3, Psychonauts 2, Resident Evil Village, Returnal
EE Game of the Year
Winner – Unpacking
Nominees – Chicory: A Colourful Tale, Deathloop, The Forgotten City, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread
