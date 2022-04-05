Beginners, Consider These 3 Things Before Splurging On A Gaming Laptop

This article is sponsored by HP.

Gaming laptops have been on the rise for some time now. In recent years, they’ve become more affordable, powerful, and gamer-friendly.

In 2021, Kotaku reported that gaming laptops are ‘here to stay’, interviewing a variety of gamers on their experience using them. “It’s essentially a portable gaming PC,” said eSports participant Jackson Perry, with podcaster Kyle Lewis also commenting on their convenience: “I chose a laptop because I didn’t have room for a desktop. It’s just more convenient. I know how powerful desktops are, but I can take the laptop with me anywhere.”

While portability is a huge pro, their sleek design, return on investment (you can essentially use a gaming laptop as your general ‘life’ laptop too), battery life and the fact that they’re a great entry point for beginner gamers are other reasons that can explain the rise of gaming laptops.

So, if you’ve delved into the gaming world recently and want to invest in one, here’s what to look for in a gaming laptop that’ll serve all your endeavours.

Look Out For A Capable GPU

Gaming graphics have come a long way since the early 2000s. These days, you’ll be able to find games with photorealistic rocks, immaculately flowing hair and almost-psychedelic natural landscapes.

Finding a laptop with a capable GPU (and CPU) is a must if you’re really looking to make the most of modern gaming’s epic graphic developments or looking to game in 1440p or 4K resolution. A GPU will create the pixels that form the images on your screen when gaming, while a CPU is the key to enjoying smooth frame rates and high-resolution gameplay.

It’s worth researching the graphic requirements for the games you wish to play to avoid disappointment after purchasing a laptop. For example, popular games (with picture-perfect graphics) like Doom Eternal, Resident Evil 3 and The Witcher 3 are recommended to be played with NVIDIA GeForce hardware — which you can find on laptops like HP’s Victus range, which are fitted out with the affordable GPU, that allows for gaming in 4k.

On the flipside, laptops with a more robust GPU will generally be more expensive. However, never fear – there are plenty of games you’ll be able to enjoy (with fantastic graphics) on a low-end, cheaper gaming laptop too.

Display & Battery Life

If you’re looking to buy a gaming laptop, you likely have a preference for screen size. Gaming laptop screens generally range from 15 to 17 inches (the HP Victus is available in 16 inches, which is a good middle ground). However, if you purchase one on the longer side, it will be heavier.

Once you’ve decided on which size to go with, it’s good to look into the resolution and refresh rate. A laptop with a higher refresh rate will often make elements of gaming smoother and more precise (like aiming for targets) and reduce input lag. Overall, it’ll make gaming a more fluid experience. A laptop with a high resolution will help you make the most of the incredible graphic capabilities of modern games. If you’re looking to game on the go, it’s all worth assessing specific models’ battery life.

Compatible Hardware Design

The CPU is the all-knowing power of the laptop, so check whether a gaming laptop has one designed for high-performance and long-term use before purchasing. For example, HP’s Victus range is inbuilt with 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processors that can create an elite gaming experience through their AI-based acceleration, enhanced overclocking capabilities.

It’s also important to ensure the RAM and storage capabilities of a laptop too, which will impact the speed at which your games load and download over time.

Once you’ve got these sorted, you should be ready to make an investment in a laptop that’ll last you a long time — given you avoid any hardware damage or drink spillage while playing.