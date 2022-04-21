Beloved Tales From The Borderlands Finally Getting 2022 Sequel It Deserves

Today, Gearbox announced at PAX East that it was developing a new entry in the Tales From The Borderlands series. The original Telltale-developed game was a narrative-focused adventure game, similar to The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us. The just-announced sequel will star new characters and will be out this year.

Toward the end of Gearbox’s PAX East showcase, Gearbox Entertainment Company CEO Randy Pitchford announced on stage that after years of waiting, fans would get a new Tales From The Borderlands game later this year. Unlike the original title, this one is being created “in-house” by Gearbox.

In a tweet from the official Gearbox Twitter account, the company explained that this new game will feature a fresh cast of characters. It will be published by 2K Games, the same publisher behind the main Borderlands franchise.

New adventure, new characters, new tales. An all NEW Tales from the Borderlands is coming in 2022 from Gearbox and 2K.#GearboxAtPAX #Borderlands pic.twitter.com/mhBicROKqX — GearboxOfficial (@GearboxOfficial) April 21, 2022

The original Tales From The Borderlands was released through 2014 and 2015 as an episodic adventure game developed by Telltale Games. It told the story of Hyperion employee Rhys and cool con-artist Fiona as they (reluctantly) worked together to do, what else, open a vault. It’s a Borderlands game, still. Like past Telltale games, players made choices throughout the five episodes, changing the events of the story along the way.

The game was praised by critics and Borderlands fans for its excellent writing and characters. Me, I still love Loaderbot and I hate that he wasn’t in Borderlands 3.

Many of the other characters that first appeared in this game showed up later in a Borderlands 2 DLC and Borderlands 3. (It caused a bit of controversy, as not all of them were voiced by the original actors.)

We don’t know much about this new entry beyond what Pitchford and Gearbox teased today. It’s surprising to see it launching later this year. After all, we just got a new Borderlands game in the form of the excellent spin-off shooter Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. And the Borderlands movie, with its absurdly star-studded cast, will be out later this year, too.

It seems 2022 is the year of Borderlands. I know some of you love that. For the rest of you…sorry!