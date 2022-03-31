The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Hades for $24, Doom Eternal for $9 and a Call of Duty: Vanguard/Battlefield 2042 bundle for $88.95.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
Table of Contents
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch console deals
- Nintendo Switch Lite – now $299 (down from $329.95)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model – now $489 (down from $539.95)
Switch game deals
- Beyond A Steel Sky (Limited Edition) – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Doom Slayers Collection – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Harvest Moon: One World – now $41.26 (down from $59.95)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – now $54 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – now $50 (down from $79.95)
- New Pokemon Snap – now $54 (down from $79.95)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – now $44 (down from $79.95)
- Pikmin 3: Deluxe – now $30 (down from $69)
- Pokemon Shield – now $38 (down from $79.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – now $99 (down from $124.95)
- Shin Megami Tensei II: Nocturne HD Remaster – now $54.47 (down from $79.95)
- WarioWare Get It Together – now $54 (down from $69.95)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – now $54 (down from $79.95)
Switch hardware and accessory deals
- 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller – now $68 (down from $89.95)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons – now $98 (down from $119.95)
- SanDisk EVO Plus MicroSD (256GB) – now $46.80 (down from $89.95)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4/PS5 game deals
- Call of Duty: Vanguard + Battlefield 2042 bundle – now $88.95 (down from $209.90)
- Deathloop – now $38 (down from $99.95)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Demon’s Souls – $79 (down from $124.95)
- Elden Ring (PS5) – $84.90 (down from $109.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – now $72.90 (down from $99.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – now $77.99 (down from $124.95)
- Hades – now $24 (down from $49.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS4) – now $88 (down from $109.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Guilty Gear Strive – now $67.99 (down from $99.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $64.90 (down from $89.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $86.99 (down from $109)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $88 (down from $124.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $44 (down from $94.95)
- WWE 2K22 – now $79.90 (down from $109.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $395 (down from $499.95)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (White) – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Cosmic Red) – now $99 (down from $119.95)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox console deals
- Xbox Series S – now $449 (down from $499)
Xbox game deals
- Back 4 Blood – now $29 (down from $99.95)
- Battlefield 2042 – now $24 (down from $109.95)
- Doom Eternal – now $9 (down from $79)
- Elden Ring – $84.90 (down from $109.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $38 (down from $99.95)
- FIFA 22 – now $25.95 (down from $99.95)
- Forza Horizon 5 – now $69 (down from $99.95)
- Ghostrunner – now $39 (down from $49.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $48 (down from $99.95)
- Hades – now $24 (down from $49.95)
- Halo Infinite – now $54 (down from $99.95)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – now $27.95 (down from $99.95)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator – now $60 (down from $99.95)
- Oddworld Soulstorm – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Resident Evil Village – now $49 (down from $89)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – now $74.90 (down from $99.95)
Xbox accessory deals
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $395 (down from $499.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – now $339 (usually around $459 to $499)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – now $499 (usually around $649)
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X – now $669 (usually around $799)
- Corsair Vengeance RGB RS 16GB Memory – now $119 (down from $162)
- Gigabyte nVidia GeForce GTX 1660 – now $439 (down from $699)
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD (500GB) – now $109 (down from $149)
Gaming headset deals
- HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset – now $116.36 (down from $159)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha S Blackout 7.1 Headset – now $149 (down from $199)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless 7.1 Headset – now $99 (down from $139)
- Logitech G Pro X Headset – now $179 (down from $279.95)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Headset – now $65 (down from $139)
Keyboard deals
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Aqua Switch, Tenkeyless) – now $124 (down from $169)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Blue Switch, Tenkeyless) – now $124 (down from $169)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Red Switch, Tenkeyless) – now $124 (down from $169)
- Logitech G G915 Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $275 (down from $379.95)
- Logitech G G915 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $289 (down from $399.95)
- Logitech G815 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $169 (down from $299.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Keyboard (Tenkeyless) – now $109 (down from $179.95)
- Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma V2 Keyboard (Yellow Switch) – now $104.05 (down from $201)
- SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Mechanical Keyboards – now $153 (down from $239)
Mice deals
- ASUS TUF M3 Mouse – now $21.30 (down from $49)
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse – now $61.95 (down from $89)
- Logitech G203 Lightsync Gaming Mouse – now $29 (down from $69.95)
- Logitech G G502 Lightspeed Mouse – now $135.20 (down from $269.95)
- Logitech G Pro Mouse – now $137 (down from $279.95)
- Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Mouse – now $65 (down from $109.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Mouse – now $69 (down from $139.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 X Hyperspeed Mouse – now $99 (down from $109)
- SteelSeries Aerox 3 Mouse – now $73 (down from $119)
- SteelSeries Rival 650 Mouse – now $128 (down from $179)
Microphone deals
- Corsair Elgato Wave:3 Microphone – now $189 (down from $289)
- HyperX QuadCast USB Condenser Gaming Microphone – now $149 (down from $219)
- HyperX SoloCast USB Condenser Microphone – now $69 (down from $109)
Monitor deals
- Alienware 34″ Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor – now $1,839.20 with the promo code DELL20P (down from $2,299)
- BenQ 27″ 2K QHD IPS Gaming Monitor – now $477 (down from $549)
- Dell 27″ Curved Gaming Monitor – now $398.99 (down from $598.99)
- Dell 27″ USB-C Monitor – now $384.30 (down from $549)
- LG 32″ 4k UHD Monitor – now $489 (down from $569)
- Samsung 24″ FHD Curved Monitor – now $179 (down from $299)
Wi-Fi router deals
- ASUS RT-AC86U Dual Band Gigabit WiFi Gaming Router – now $259 (down from $369)
- ASUS TUF-AX5400 Dual Band WiFi 6 Gaming Router – now $339 (down from $399)
- ASUS RT-AC68U AC1900 Dual Band Gigabit WiFi Router – now $189 (down from $229)
- Netgear Orbi (RBK352) WiFi 6 Dual-Band Mesh System – now $319 (down from $479)
Other accessory deals
- Corsair RGB ML Pro Fan (120mm, triple pack) – now $129 (down from $155)
- Corsair 5000D Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX Case – now $176 (down from $235)
- Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam – now $114.95 (down from $199.95)
- Razer Kiyo Ring Light Webcam – now $79 (down from $159)
- Thermaltake H100 Tempered Glass Mid-Tower Chasis – now $79 (down from $105)