While we’re all big LEGO fans here, it isn’t exactly the most inexpensive hobby around. It’s a nice way to keep your brain and hands busy, but the individual price tags for certain sets can be enough to make your heart race. Those chunky price tags for the more complex LEGO sets can hurt more than stepping on a loose brick. Especially if it’s a major brand, like Star Wars.

If you’re looking for something new to build and wouldn’t mind saving a few bucks in the process, here are some of the best LEGO sets that are available on sale right now.

Clocking in at a whopping 109cm long, you’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger official LEGO set. Make sure you put some time aside because it’s going to take a while to put this one together.

Recreate the Battle of Hoth in your living room with this LEGO AT-AT. This Imperial troop transport can carry up to 40 minifigures along with four speeder bikes, and stands just over 60cm tall.

Sitting at just over 30cm tall, this R2-D2 is a great build for LEGO and Star Wars fans alike. This set is a pretty faithful reproduction of everyone’s favourite astromech droid, with opening hatches, an adjustable periscope, a rotating head that also houses Luke’s lightsaber, along with a third leg that can retract into its body.

While it might not be as iconic as the X-Wing, you can’t deny that the A-Wing has a sleek and eye-catching design. This Ultimate Collector Series set will look stylish while sitting alongside the rest of your LEGO Star Wars armada.

Do you have a lot of extra time on your hands and a bad case of football fever? The 3,898-piece replica for Old Trafford, the home ground stadium for Manchester United, could be the cure.

While this Old Trafford replica isn’t officially a part of LEGO’s amazing Architecture line, it has the same attention to detail that’d you expect from those sets. It’s even got the players’ tunnel and the United Trinity statue.

This is easily one of the most inventive LEGO sets of the past decade. Hell, make that the past two decades or more. From a purely aesthetic stance, this set is an amazingly faithful replica of the original Nintendo Entertainment System, complete with a Super Mario Bros. cartridge and a retro TV that you can hook the console up to.

What makes this set more than just a display piece is that the TV includes an interactive scrolling display based on World 1-1 from Super Mario Bros. Absolutely ridiculous stuff that is only really outdone by the Super Mario 64 block.

The Mos Eisley Cantina might just be the ultimate Star Wars LEGO set.

This set is a giant recreation of the infamous hive of scum and villainy from the first Star Wars and is overflowing with minifigs, some of which are exclusively found here. There are even figures for Doctor Evazan, Long Snoot and that bat-faced alien you only see for all of one second.

LEGO Creator Botanical sets – save up to $50.99

Is your green thumb more of a touch of death? Well, here are a few plants that you’ll never have to worry about killing, with some trimmed price tags to boot.

Here’s what’s on sale:

Comes together in a snap!

Speaking of Marvel, you can grab a decent deal on the LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy ship set. Usually $229.99, its price has been dropped down to $179.

As far as sets go, the ship by itself is pretty cool, and the inclusion of minifigs for Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket, Mantis, Thor and a Chitauri warrior – which pretty much gives you every major Guardians character, except for Drax and Nebula.

LEGO Busts – save up to $20.99

