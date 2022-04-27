Bury Me In One Of These UNIQLO Final Fantasy Tees

Looks like the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy is in full swing over at UNIQLO.

As part of the series’ 35th anniversary, Square Enix is dropping a UT graphic t-shirt line at global apparel retailer UNIQLO. There are 16 designs in total, each representing one of the mainline games in the series in their own unique way.

This is the first time that UNIQLO has worked on a Final Fantasy line of clothing. That it’s taken so long is a little surprising, given the series’ enduring popularity and its aesthetically pleasing graphics and visuals. This isn’t even the first time we’ve seen Final Fantasy in the fashion world.

I’m a big UNIQLO fan, and have found that their gaming-related clothing is pretty nicely designed and not too in-your-face. The same can be said about this line, which is is both understated and reflects the beauty of the Final Fantasy world. You love to see it. You can check out the shirts from each game below.

The UNIQLO x Final Fantasy collaboration is set to hit UNIQLO stores from May 5th, but unfortunately is not available for preorder. However, we’re chucking the links in for them anyway so you know where to go once they’re available.